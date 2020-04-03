Chris Brown does it to announce a feat with Dadju ?

Share on Facebook

When you are told that Dadju is at the top, is that it is at the top, On Instagram, Chris Brown has announced a collab with the singer !

On Instagram, Dadju was a very nice surprise to its audience. So it seems that the star is preparing a very heavy with the more famous, Chris Brown. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

In the space of a few years, Dadju has absolutely everything torn apart on the French scene. It is simple, the singer goes on success on success.

He must believe that nothing can stop it. Each of its tracks is a real killer.

Each new benefit, theformer member of The Shin Sekaï manages to surprise and seduce its audience.

Also, his last album was also a hit. Certified platinum, the project was then put everyone of agreement.

In this period of confinement, listening to Poison or Antidote can be a good remedy against boredom !

But Dadju does not stop in so good way. On Instagram, he then made a very big announcement to his fans.

Chris Brown announces a collab with Dadju on Instagram !

Recently, Dadju has surprised his audience by announcing a future piece with one of the pillars of the rap.

The most active on the web know, therefore, that it is the famous Rohff. But this is not the only surprise on the part of the singer !

Today on Instagram, he then shared the announcement of a very special of an international star. You will have understood, this is Chris Brown.

As well, it’s a safe bet thata collab is to be expected. No, you’re not dreaming !

For a surprise, it is ! Dadju will be the first French singer to share the mic with Chris Brown. The great class !

Now, there is so more to wait… We can’t wait !