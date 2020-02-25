Chris Evans will play the sadistic dentist in the musical remake of little Shop of horrors

The stars of “the Avengers” Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Taron Edgerton are in talks about participating in the remake of the famous musical “little Shop of horrors.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Edgerton and Johansson may appear in sinister roles store is a plant-eater (it will be presented by Billy porter). And Chris Evans is planning to become a dentist with a sadistic Orin Scrivello.

Note that Evans has confirmed his participation in the project – he posted on Twitter a link to the article and attached to it Emoji tooth, alluding to the role of the dentist.

The film Director appointed Greg Berlanti (“love, Simon”). Shooting will start this summer. Premiere date is not yet known.

Recall that the original film adaptation of the Broadway musical was released in 1986. The statement was written by the eponymous horror 1960.

As previously reported, filming of “Mission impossible 7” with Tom cruise suspended due to the coronavirus.