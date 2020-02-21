Chris Pratt admitted than annoying my wife

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, who congratulated the wife of the original video with the pigs, admitted which irritated his lover.

So, the daughter’s husband Arnold Schwarzenegger was a guest of the popular show The Ellen Show. His presenter Ellen DeGeneres asked what habit celebrity irritates his wife.

It turns out that Catherine can not stand, when Chris throws the used napkins in the house.

“I use the napkin and instead of wasting time and effort on it to throw it away, I just leave it. But fold it. So we have a small stock of wipes,” shared Chris Pratt.

However, according to the actor, his beloved will have to accept this habit because, nothing is able to get Chris to stop doing it.

