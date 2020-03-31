Chrissy Teigen congratulated her breast implants on anniversary

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Крисси Тейген поздравила свою силиконовую грудь с юбилеем

Chrissy Teigen. Photo: Getty Images

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen posted in Instagram photo in swimsuit with a podium of 10-year-old.

In the legend Chrissy congratulated silicone breast with the anniversary: “With the 10th anniversary of those Tits”.

Teigen claims that breast size it is not corrected, and only tweaked the form to the bust was elastic. And it’s all for a modeling career. After all, when posing in a bikini, it is important that the Breasts are not hanging down, and resembled the sexy balls.

In the review members asked Chrissy: isn’t it time for her to change the implants after 10 years big. Chrissie admitted that he thinks about it, and do not mind to remove the silicone. But now is not the time for such manipulations.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article