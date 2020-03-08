Christian bale will be the villain in the fourth part of “Torah”

Christian Bale. Photo: instagram.com/christianbale_

British actor Christian bale will play the villain in Marvel movie “Thor: Love and thunder.” In an interview with Entertainment Tonight said the actress Tessa Thompson, who is known for her role as Valkyrie.

Christian bale will play our villain, and it would be fantastic,” said Thompson.

Tessa also added that he had read the script, and between her and Natalie Portman, lady Thor, will be a lot of sharp remarks.

The role of the villain in this film, rumors predicted Balu in early January. The last time he played Superman when he was Batman in the DC movie “the Dark knight: the legend” in 2012.

Thompson also mentioned that it will be fun, and the film will be both familiar faces and new. Director and screenwriter Taika acts of Waititi. Release date is scheduled for November of next year.

The fourth part of the announced at the festival Comic-Con last summer. And later, Waititi told the publication that his second movie about the God of thunder will be more “crazy” than “Thor: Ragnarok”.

LeMonade previously wrote that the secret of Waititi relieve mulseriala for Netflix.

In addition, we reported that Natalie Portman returns to kynoselen Marvel.