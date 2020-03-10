Christian bale will play the villain in the movie Thor 4: Love and thunder

The role of the main villain in the new movie “Thor 4: Love and thunder” performed by Christian bale (“the Machinist”, “the Outsiders”). This information was confirmed by actress Tessa Thompson (the Valkyrie) in an interview with ET Online.

Details about the character of the Bale, she did not disclose. Some sources report that the actor will embody “the intergalactic villain”.

The Director of the film will be the secret of Waititi, who directed one of the most striking paintings of kynoselen Marvel “Thor: Ragnarok”.

The main role in the fourth part will play all the same Chris Hemsworth, and Jane foster.

The premiere is scheduled for fall 2021.

