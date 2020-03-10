Christian bale will play the villain in the movie Thor 4: Love and thunder

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Кристиан Бэйл сыграет злодея в фильме Тор 4: Любовь и гром

The role of the main villain in the new movie “Thor 4: Love and thunder” performed by Christian bale (“the Machinist”, “the Outsiders”). This information was confirmed by actress Tessa Thompson (the Valkyrie) in an interview with ET Online.

Details about the character of the Bale, she did not disclose. Some sources report that the actor will embody “the intergalactic villain”.

The Director of the film will be the secret of Waititi, who directed one of the most striking paintings of kynoselen Marvel “Thor: Ragnarok”.

The main role in the fourth part will play all the same Chris Hemsworth, and Jane foster.

The premiere is scheduled for fall 2021.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
