Christina Aguilera released a song from the soundtrack of the new version of “Mulan”

Christina Aguilera. The frame of the clip

American singer Christina Aguilera has released a new song “Loyal Brave True”, which will be included in the official soundtrack of the new version of “Mulan” from Disney.

The choice of the performer is not accidental. Aguilera worked including on the original cartoon 1998, writing a song for him “Reflection”, which became her first single. So she not only recorded a new song, but also updated the old version of their last song.

Christina is one of the coolest singers of all time. Even at the age of 16 she sang the song “Reflection” in the animation “Mulan”. And this became a significant milestone in the history of music and the launching pad for her incredibly successful music career. Soon the movie “Mulan” starts in cinemas, and Christina brings his talent and years of growth as an artist in film, rehash “Reflection” and perform the new song “Loyal Brave True.” I think that these songs will touch the hearts of today’s spectators with the same power as 22 years ago,” said President of Walt Disney Studios Mitchell Leib.

The Director of a new version of the film Niki Caro including acted as a Director of music videos for two tracks which will appear later this month, and a full soundtrack of the film will be released in March.

Tape “Mulan” and song “Reflection” coincided with the signing of my first music contact. It’s just incredible to have the opportunity to return to such a wonderful story, full of power and meaning. And these meanings have endured the test of time, because they are about to be true to yourself, be true and learn to be fearless. My new song “Loyal Brave True” is the balance between vulnerability and strength,” said the singer.

Rethinking as the original cartoon, talk about the girl who went to war disguised as a man. The main role performed Chinese actress Liu Ufa (“the Forbidden Kingdom”).

We offer you to listen to the new song “Loyal Brave True”: