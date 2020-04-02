Chronicles coronaviral: Putin on distance and don’t shake hands

Wednesday, April 1, the number of deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 in the world has passed another psychological mark and is now at 46 thousand 496 people. Per day added 4 194 new cases with a fatal outcome. The mortality rate remains at 19%. But the total number of infected more than 928 thousand already! On the first day of April, it was revealed 69 thousand 738 new infections. The coronavirus detected in 201 countries of the world. The list was completed by three special community of the Netherlands Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. This island in the Caribbean sea. In hospitals and in isolation are 687 thousand 929 cases, including 34 thousand 994 patients in critical condition. Recovered 193 thousand 632 of the patient.

USA

In the United States the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased two times in five days. If on March 27, their number was about 100 thousand, 1 APR COVID-19 identified already at 211 143 thousand people. The increase in deaths is even higher. Five days ago, the government reported 555 cases with fatal outcome, 1 April for one day died 660 people! The pandemic has claimed the lives of 4 Americans 713.

President Donald trump said that the United States will face “a painful two weeks” in the fight against coronavirus. And only by overcoming them, we can talk about the tendency to improve the situation.

The captain of the American nuclear aircraft carrier “Theodore Roosevelt” requested the U.S. Navy’s command of relief at the outbreak of the coronavirus in the ship. It was identified more than 100 crew members. The total number of teams with more than 4 000 people “We’re not at war. Sailors don’t have to die”, — said the commander of the aircraft carrier Brett crozier.

He said the Minister of defense mark Esper. “See no need in evacuation of seafarers “Theodore Roosevelt”. We refer to medical help and additional medical personnel”, — he stressed.

One of the largest manufacturers of tobacco products in the United States the company British American Tobacco is actively working to develop a vaccine against coronavirus. The Corporation includes a division of the Kentucky BioProcessing. It have already commenced pre-clinical testing of the vaccine. If all goes well, in June, the tobacco, the Corporation will be able to produce up to 3 million doses each week.

RUSSIA

In recent days the number of infected people in Russia has increased by 440 people and is now 2 777 carriers of the coronavirus. Died a total of 24 patients.

Russian President Vladimir Putin moved to remote mode. This was reported by his press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. Wednesday, 1 April, Putin held the first meeting with the government in the form of a teleconference. Peskov also said that the President changed his style of greeting and no more shake hands in person. This is due to the epidemic of coronavirus. Peskov did not draw particular attention to this, but confirmed that it is related to Putin’s visit to the city clinical hospital № 40 in Kommunarka, where the chief doctor Denis Protsenko turned out to be carriers of the coronavirus. And now Putin and all who followed there are daily tests on the COVID-19.

The peak incidence of coronavirus in Russia can be achieved in the next 10 days. This was stated by the head of Department of experimental modeling and pathogenesis of infectious diseases, Federal research centre for fundamental and translational medicine (FTC FTM) Alexander Shestopalov. He stressed that the authorities adopted restrictive measures have a positive effect. However, even with compliance measures the number of infections in Russia may grow at the peak of the epidemic in 10 times, the expert believes.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova made for the extension of the non-working period in Russia, announced by the President in connection with the threat of coronavirus. At the briefing, she said that nine days is not enough. The incubation period for COVID-19 is two weeks, so the period of disconnection, the transmission of the virus also needs to be a multiple of 14 days.

The coronavirus was diagnosed in four employees of the Russian Federal space Agency. On April 9, assigned the launch of the spacecraft “Soyuz MS-16”, which should deliver to the ISS a new crew. The Russian space Agency assured that none of the contracted employees had no contact with members of the expedition. So the launch was postponed to no reason.

FRANCE

France became the fourth country after Italy, Spain and the USA, where COVID-19 died more than 4,000 people. The last day was registered 509 new cases with a fatal outcome. The French government recognized that this information is incomplete. Statistics counts only those who died in hospitals. In the coming days will add to them who died in nursing homes.

The total number of infected persons was in France 56 989. Per day added 4 of 860 new cases. France ranks sixth in the world in the number of people infected with coronavirus. In the top five include United States, Italy, Spain, China and Germany.

UK

In Britain the number of infected has reached 29 thousand 474 people. Per day added another 4 324 new cases of infection with coronavirus. Died April 1 563 patient. And this is a new record for the UK. The total number of fatalities is now 2 352 people.

The government of Boris Johnson decided to call in the army of reserve of 3,000 reservists. Until they said it was for six months. The reservists will support the National health system (NHS). They are needed in the medical field and in the field of logistics.

For the first time in 75 years lifted the famous Wimbledon tennis tournament. This was announced by the organizer of the tournament, AELTC. “Given the scale of this global crisis, we believe correct the decision to cancel the event 2020 and instead focus on how we can use our resources to help local community members and the rest”, — said the AELTC. Now the courts of Wimbledon will take the best players in the world only from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

By the way, the Union of European football associations (UEFA) has temporarily cancelled the conduct of all matches of the Champions League and Europa League. Also postponed all international matches of women’s and men’s teams, is scheduled for June.

Prince Charles for the first time made an appeal to the British after mi coronavirus infection. “None of us can say when it will end. But it will end”, — said the heir to the throne. Charles urged everyone not to lose hope and faith in yourself and others.

SPAIN

Spain became the third country in the world where the total number of infections exceeds 100 thousand people. In recent days, and added another 6 256 new cases. Their total number is now 102 thousand 179 people. 1 APR died even 667 patients. Only in Spain during the pandemic died from the coronavirus 9 130 people. More died in Italy (13 thousand infected 155).

Several short but important news.

The Netherlands extended the emergency measures until 28 April. In the country remain closed to schools, restaurants, bars. “The increase in the number of infected leaves us with no other choice,” — said Prime Minister mark Rutte.

A group of scientists from China, the US and the UK, said that strict quarantine in Wuhan, introduced in the beginning of the spread of coronavirus, has helped to prevent up to 700 thousand cases of infection and significantly slow down the spread of infection within China. The first 50 days of quarantine in Wuhan has allowed other Chinese cities to win valuable time to prepare their own restrictive measures.

Tajikistan remains one of the few countries in the world that still there are no officially confirmed cases of coronavirus. The Republic has conducted more than 700 tests COVID-19 and they all gave a negative result. This was stated by the permanent representative of the world health organization (who) in Dushanbe Galina Perfilieva. Control validation tests were made in Moscow and London. They confirmed the absence of coronavirus in Tajikistan.

In Ukraine as of the evening of April 1 794 revealed infected. This means that we have risen in the list of countries where there is a COVID-19, from the 61st to 56th place.

