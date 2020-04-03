Chronicles of coronavirus: Boris Johnson still sick, Merkel came out of quarantine, trump COVID-19…

Friday, April 3, the total number of infected COVID-19 in the world was the evening of 1 million 89 thousand 479 people! Revealed in the last day 414 74 thousand new cases of infection. The number of deaths from the coronavirus is already 58 thousand 467 people. Per day added 5 new 300 deaths. The mortality rate remains at around 20%. In hospitals and in isolation are 803 thousand infected, of whom 39 thousand 402 patients in critical condition. Recovered 228 thousand patients.

"FACTS" have prepared your daily review of major events in the world associated with the pandemic.

USA

The United States continues to lead in number of infections. They are in the country in recent days has increased by 26 thousand 275 people. The total number of infected reached 271 thousand 152 people. Died 6 946 patients — 876 new deaths per day.

The President of the United States Donald trump took a month country to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He is not talking about ending the epidemic by Easter (April 12). In addition, the President announced that he had passed another test for coronavirus, and again obtained a negative result. We used a rapid method developed by the American company Abbott Laboratories. According to trump, the test took less than a minute and the result became known in 15 minutes.

Trump also responded to the criticism of a number of American politicians regarding the fact that agreed to accept Russian medical equipment to combat the pandemic. “Putin offered a large amount of medical equipment of high quality, I accepted his offer. It could save many lives. I’m ready to re-take it at any moment!” — cut American President.

It is known that Russia went to the US 60 tons of medical equipment, including artificial lung ventilation (ALV) produced by the Ural instrument plant (UPZ). This company is part of concern radio-Electronic technologies, which is under American sanctions in 2014. Measures were introduced in connection with the annexation of Crimea. All companies in the United States and especially state agencies are strictly forbidden to purchase products of concern. In exceptional cases, permission must give the U.S. Treasury Department. The opposition believes that trump agreed to take Russian equipment, has broken the law.

Another interesting point with these IVL is that Moscow and Washington have different opinions of the goods. In Russia claim that it was humanitarian aid. The U.S. state Department, said that the equipment was paid for. Moscow insists that the Americans paid only half the amount. The other half made Russian direct investment Fund. Washington says that he bought the entire batch, but with a significant discount. None of the parties discloses neither the total consideration nor the price of one ventilator, which was made delivery.

Another scandal in the first days of April broke out around the aircraft carrier “Theodore Roosevelt”. Commander Brett crozier dared publicly to declare that on Board the outbreak of coronavirus.

Brett Crozier

He wrote the report command told the press. Crozier was called to leave on the carrier a minimum of sailors and officers, necessary to maintain operation of a nuclear reactor, disinfection of the ship and ensure the safety of weapons and ammunition. The rest, according to the captain, it was necessary immediately send to the shore. Otherwise, “Theodore Roosevelt” had become a floating morgue. As a result, some crew members have really taken ashore, but was fired crozier!

When he left the ship with her head held high, the sailors and the officers poured out onto the deck and applause accompanied their commander, thanking him for saving their lives.

RUSSIA

Friday, April 3, the Russian government announced a complete suspension of international passenger flights. The decision comes into force from April 4. Will no longer even special flights, which returned home from abroad the Russians and also the flights which were sent from Russia to foreigners.

“Russian Railways” (RZD) dramatically reduce the number of long-distance trains. In many regions, arrived from Moscow and St. Petersburg sent to forced 14-day isolation.

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, since April 3, has tightened quarantine regime in the Republic. A curfew was imposed. From 20:00 to 08:00 local time in all settlements of Chechnya prohibited any movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he did not rule out the worst case scenario with the coronavirus in the country. “It is clear that the peak incidence is not yet passed, and we cannot exclude the development of events in the most complex scenario. We do everything we can to slow the spread of infection,” — said Mishustin.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin, who yesterday announced all APR hours in the country, made 3 APR surprise announcement. “Today, I spoke with several heads of regions, governors, found out the situation on the ground. For example, in the Altai Republic was not, thank God, so far no single case of infection coronavirus infection. The question is: what there is, a Directive from Moscow to close all institutions and enterprises?” Putin said and urged not to limit economic activity in all regions indiscriminately. “We need to take into account the local situation”, — said the thought the Russian leader.

And yet in Russia, for the day 601 recorded case of infection with coronavirus. The total number of infected is now 4 149 people. 34 patients died, four during the last day.

UK

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Britain for the last day amounted to 684. The total number of deaths — 3 605 people. Added 4 450 new infections. The coronavirus identified from 38 thousand 168 the British.

Health Minister Matt Hancock was forced on 3 April to clarify about his promise to provide no less than 100 thousand tests COVID-19 daily. It turned out that in Britain there is just so many tests. Hancock said he will not give his words, but he meant that they will be able to provide testing 100 thousand people daily by the end of April.

In the meantime, the Minister made a sad prediction. According to Hancock, Easter (April 12) in the UK will die from coronavirus daily for at least thousands of people!

Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to keep his word to come out of isolation 3 APR. He apologized to the British and said that it is still not feeling well, he’s running a temperature. Recall coronavirus Johnson was revealed a week ago. The Prime Minister urged the countrymen to stay home, despite the steady good weather.

Meanwhile, in London opened the first temporary hospital, which will be given to emergency assistance contracted COVID-19. It was built in little more than two weeks. Opened the “Nightingale” (name of hospital) the Prince Charles. However, he did it online, from the comfort of home. While in the hospital brought the first 500 patients with pneumonia. She can accommodate 4 000 patients. It is planned in the near future to build five more such hospitals.

ISRAEL

The government of Israel on 3 April declared a closed territory of the city of Bnei Brak. Here live mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews. The doctors came to the conclusion that Bnei Brak is the main focus of the spread of coronavirus in the country. Security forces deployed at the entrances and exits of dozens of checkpoints. On the streets of the city displayed more than thousand policemen. Residents are not allowed to leave the city limits without a special need. Inside the quarantine zone is allowed only to the food suppliers, the police and medics. As of April 3, in Israel revealed 7 428 infected. Died 34 patients.

GERMANY

In Germany, continuing the rapid growth of cases of infection with coronavirus. In recent days the number of infected has increased by 5 044 people. The total number of infected 89 thousand 838 people. Died 1 230. The head of the Institute. Robert Koch (RKI) Lothar Wheeler said that the mortality rate in the country will continue to grow.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on April 3 that it opposes the weakening of quarantine measures in force in the country. In her opinion, it is very risky. Merkel said that her 14-day isolation ended, and she returned to work in the office of the Prime Minister.

Several short but important news.

According to the results of April 3, France for the first time took the lead in the number of deaths from the coronavirus in the day. In the country died 1 120 people! During the entire period of the pandemic COVID-19 507 killed 6 people in France. It is the fourth largest in the world after Italy (14 thousand 681 people), Spain (10 thousand 935 people) and USA (6 946 people).

Spain is also the first time ahead of all European countries in the number of new infected per day — 5 645 people. France added 5 233 infected in Germany — 044 5, Italy — 4 585. First place in the world is USA 26 275 thousand new infections per day.

The leader of the Polish national-conservative party “Law and justice” Jaroslaw Kaczynski spoke out against postponing the presidential elections scheduled for may 10. He declared such a move unconstitutional. . We stayed in the list of countries where there is a COVID-19 on the 55th place.

