Chronicles of coronavirus: Boris Johnson transferred to the intensive care unit

Monday, April 6, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was transferred to the intensive care unit. As already reported “FACTS”, 55-year-old head of the British government is in the evening on April 5 at St. Thomas hospital in London. Earlier in the day Johnson appealed to the British statement that he is in a cheerful mood and continues to work with other Ministers.

Moreover, the BBC accused the Russian media of spreading false information that Johnson was connected to system of artificial ventilation of lungs.

And here the evening of April 6 the Minister of foreign Affairs of the UK Dominic Raab , officially announced that Johnson handed him the reins. While Raab admitted he hasn’t spoken with the Prime Minister Saturday, 4 April.

British newspaper the Sun reports that after lunch, the head of the government felt worse. The doctors decided to transfer him to the ICU. On connecting Johnson to the ventilation system it is not.

Coronavirus was detected in Johnson 27 Mar. Over the next ten days he was in isolation.

In the UK as of the evening of April 6, revealed 51 thousand 608 infected with the coronavirus. In recent days the number increased another 3 802 cases of infection COVID-19. Britain came out on this indicator in third place in the world and second in Europe, ahead of Italy and Spain.

The UK is now second only to the United States (19 thousand 980 new cases per day) and France (5 171 new case). In Italy, on 6 April, found 3 599 new infected. Spain — 3 386. In these two countries the number of new cases is declining for several days, and it gives hope to believe that the peak of the pandemic passed here. Also in Italy and Spain reduced the number of new cases with a fatal outcome. Italian doctors said on April 6, 636 deaths, their Spanish counterparts — about 528.

Europe is now leading France — 833 died from COVID-19 for the last day. In the world of leadership for several days in a row holds the United States — and 900 deaths per day. In the UK on 6 April died 439 infected with the coronavirus.

Everything in the world as of the evening of 6 April recorded 1 million 330 thousand 497 cases of infection with coronavirus. During the day, added 57 thousand 635 infected. During the pandemic died 73 thousand 875 people — plus another 4 450 deaths per day.

In hospitals and isolation are 978 thousand 983 infected. Of these, 46 thousand 537 patients are in critical condition. Recovered 277 thousand 720 people.

However, virologists are sounding the alarm. Professor University hospital in Wuhan warns that in this Chinese city are currently up to 20 thousand carriers of the coronavirus that have the symptoms of the disease is still not apparent. This so-called “silent carriers”. They do not get sick, but continue to infect others. And the people of Wuhan, which is already repealed by the rigid quarantine, you need to be extremely careful. The Professor urges everyone to continue to wear protective masks and to maintain social distancing.

The government of Japan is preparing to enter in the country state of emergency for six months. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the decision in the coming hours. While emergency mode is entered in Tokyo, Osaka and three prefectures near the Japanese capital. So far the authorities have refrained from such steps, giving the population only recommendations. Why was that, “FACTS” told Ukrainian living many years in Japan.

In Moldova, 6 September identified 101 new case of infection with coronavirus, two men died — men at the age of 30 years and 70 years. Among the new cases, four were imported by citizens who have returned from abroad. In other cases there were infected inside the country, said the Minister of health Viorica Dumbraveanu. The total number of infected people in the Republic amounts to 965 people, of whom 19 died, a 37 — completely cured. In connection with the pandemic coronavirus in Moldova imposed a state of emergency, which is valid from 17 March to 15 may. In addition, four settlements blocked by the police in connection with a declared a full quarantine.

The government of Germany decided on April 7 to send a 14-day quarantine for all entering the country. The only exceptions are diplomats, doctors, residents of border areas who need to commute to work in neighbouring countries, as well as truck drivers engaged in international transportation of goods. Germany is in fourth place in the world in the number of infected 101 thousand 806 persons. In the country died from the coronavirus 1 680 infected.

In Spain 19 thousand 400 health workers have contracted COVID-19. This was announced by the Ministry of health of the country. It is more than 14 percent of the total number of infections.

At the Institute for cardiovascular diseases “Dedinje” in the capital of Serbia Belgrade the coronavirus infected 81 people, including 14 patients, 11 doctors and 56 health care workers. This was announced by Director of the clinic Milovan božić. According to him, tested only 250 people. Bozic says. the virus could bring one of the patients whose disease is asymptomatic.

In Moscow a large number of people infected with coronavirus, is in serious condition. This was announced by Deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova. “The disease generally does not look at age. We have 50 percent of patients — people up to 45 years,” she said. In Moscow COVID-19 was diagnosed in 4 484 people, including 30 children. Died 29 people.

In Ukraine as of the evening of 6 April, the number of infected reached 1 319 people. Our country occupies the 55th place in the world in the number of people infected with coronavirus.

