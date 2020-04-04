Chronicles of coronavirus: Dolly the cloned sheep will help defeat the pandemic

Saturday, April 4, the total number of infected COVID-19 in the world was the evening of 1 million 192 thousand 619 people! This means that the last day was revealed more than 100 thousand new cases of infection. This surge has been recorded for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths from the coronavirus is already 64 thousand 227 people. Per day added 5 new 057 deaths. The mortality rate has increased and is now 21%. In hospitals and in isolation are 882 thousand 339 cases, including 42 thousand 66 patients in critical condition. Recovered 246 thousand patients.

USA

We begin with an overview of the United States. There was a new sad record — the day he died 1 480 infected with the coronavirus. Just COVID-19 killed in the country for 8 306 people. More in Italy and Spain. Infected in the country over the past day has increased by 28 thousand 773 people. The total number of infected — nearly 306 thousand people.

Worse things still are in new York. The number of people infected here, said Governor Andrew Cuomo, have already exceeded 110 thousand people. This is almost the third part from total number of infected people in the United States.

The President of the United States Donald trump special decree prohibited the export of medical equipment that can be used in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus. And this decree has already been applied. The white house sent American Corporation 3M, which manufactures respirators FFP2 (in the US they are called N95), to transport to America a party of 200 thousand units, which was intended for the Federal land of Berlin in Germany.

3M manufactures respirators and masks in factories located in different countries. This game was released in China. Berlin signed a contract for her purchase and was waiting for vital goods with impatience. However, trump has used the decree and demanded that these respirators were sent from China to the United States. His decree based on the law of war, which was adopted in the United States in the mid-twentieth century during the war in Korea. Due to this, in USA April 3 and 4 of additional profit not only respirators, but also 130 thousand surgical masks and 600 thousand pairs of gloves.

The head of the Department of internal Affairs of Berlin, Andreas Gisel, knowing that respirators flew to America, said: “It is an act of modern piracy! With the transatlantic partners do not do that. Even in times of global crises, you cannot use the methods of the Wild West!”

Reuters claims that the Americans are not the first time intercept medical goods. In USA also, the French complain. The head of the regional Council of île-de-France, Valerie Pecresse told reporters that he found in China party masks and has already agreed to supply, when suddenly intervened in the case of a certain American company that just bought by the mask manufacturer, offering three times more money for them. “They even made a full payment in advance!” — outraged Pecresse.

Reuters got in touch with Washington. A senior official from the national security Agency of the USA on condition of anonymity, confirmed the sale to the French party masks. “We will not stop until, until we get to the movies. We will take the whatever we can”, the source said and added that such aggressive purchases abroad is likely to last until the end of August.

Guide 3M warns that this tactic entails inevitable serious humanitarian consequences. The Corporation assured that other countries will be forced to respond can prohibit in the United States the delivery of the equipment, medicines, and in the future vaccines.

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau issued a sharp criticism of the White house. He stressed that during a pandemic, a huge mistake is the policy leading to the creation of impediments to trade. Trudeau immediately ordered to check and make sure that the purchased Canada overseas masks, respirators and other means of fall protection in the country and not have neighbors. “I know that the United States desperately need such goods, but Canada also needs them!” said Trudeau.

RUSSIA

Russian doctors are also concerned about the acute shortage of protective equipment and medicines. The newspaper “Kommersant” conducted a survey among health workers and found that 55% of doctors in the country believe that the hospitals where they work, are not willing to accept patients with suspected COVID-19.

While in Russia, revealed 4 730 cases of infection. For the last day added 582 new. Dead is 43. However, many Russians believe that the authorities hide the full picture of the pandemic in the country or are simply not aware of the situation.

The country passed a law that transferred the proliferation of fakes on the coronavirus in the category of criminal offences. Punishment is deprivation of liberty for a term up to three years. And this new law has already been applied. In St. Petersburg detained the local resident Anna Shushpanovathat left on his page “Vkontakte” post about the situation with coronavirus in one of the local clinics. Anna was summoned for questioning to the Investigative Committee. A woman has to go home. She has the status of witness, but shushpanova fears she could be charged.

UK

Scientists from Glasgow (Scotland) has applied to the Ministry of health of great Britain to consent to the use in the fight against coronavirus developed new methods of treatment. We are talking about using immune cells of young healthy volunteers, who will be introduced to the body infected COVID-19.

Therapy developed by specialists of TC Biopharm, which cloned the sheep Dolly. It was tested different ways of immune therapy. This method, developed by Scottish specialists in cloning has already been successfully used in the treatment of some cancers. Scientists are confident that it will be effective in the case of COVID-19. If the Ministry approves your application, this treatment in British hospitals will begin using in July.

Saturday, July 4, it became known that the bride-to-be Prime Minister Boris Johnson Carrie Symonds, as he himself was infected with the coronavirus. Recall that Carrie is pregnant. After Johnson was taken on COVID-19 and isolated themselves in Downing street, Simonds left the residence of the Prime Minister and settled in their former London flat. But now it is obvious that she did it late.

Carrie Simonds in isolation

Meanwhile, the pandemic did not prevent the British labour party, which has been several years in the opposition, to elect a new leader. They became the 57-year-old lawyer sir Kim Starmer, head of the crown prosecution service. He was replaced at the helm of the party Jeremy Corbyn, in which the labour party last year won parliamentary elections the most crushing defeat since 1935. British media believe that with the advent of Starmer will change the policy of the party. From the “far left” it will be a moderately left or even centrist. Johnson has already contacted Storeroom, congratulated him on his victory and called for unity of forces in this difficult for the country period.

As of the evening of April 4 in the UK revealed almost 42 thousand infected. Per day added 3 735 new cases. More died 708 patients bringing the total number of deaths up to 4 313. Britain ranks fifth in the world in number of deaths.

SPAIN — ITALY

Saturday, April 4, the Spanish government announced the extension of a state of emergency in the country until 26 April. Spain surpassed Italy in the number of cases infected with coronavirus. Them in the Kingdom 124 thousand 736. In Italy a little less 124 thousand 632. In Italy most of the world’s fatalities — 15 thousand 362. Spain occupies the second place — 11 thousand 744.

At the same time in both countries in recent days the mortality has decreased. For the first time in the last month in Italy in the intensive care departments of hospitals also decreased the number of patients with COVID-19. This was stated by the head of service of civil defence of Italy Angelo Borrelli.

Ukraine has sent to Italy a team of 20 physicians. This was stated by the Minister of internal Affairs Arsen Avakov. “This expression of solidarity and concrete assistance. In Italy work, many Ukrainians, according to unofficial data, about 100 of them are in intensive care. Helping Italy, we will help ourselves. And very important — the Ukrainian professionals will gain invaluable experience in treating coronavirus”, — he stressed.

And some more important statistics.

The number of countries in the world where the number of people infected with coronavirus than 10 thousand people, increased to 16. Here is the list: USA (301 147 thousand), Spain (736 124 thousand), Italy (124 thousand 632), Germany (92 thousand 150), France (89 thousand 953, France again leads in the number of deaths per day in the world — 053 1 person), China (81 639 thousand), Iran (55 of 743 thousand), UK (41 903 thousand), Turkey (23 thousand 934), Switzerland (20 of 278 thousand), Belgium (18 thousand 431), Netherlands (16 627 thousand), Canada (13 860 thousand), Austria (11 781 thousand), Portugal (10 thousand 524), South Korea (10 thousand 156).

Saturday, April 4, at Georgia , recorded the first death from the coronavirus in the country. In Tbilisi died 79-year-old woman. While the country recorded 156 infected.

In Ukraine as of the evening of April 4 revealed 1 225 infected. In the list of countries where there is a COVID-19, our country has moved from 55th to 53rd place.

