Chronicles of coronavirus in Germany will be tested on COVID-19 cats and dogs

Sunday, April 5, the total number of infected COVID-19 in the world was the evening of 1 million 262 thousand 320 people. This means that the last day was revealed more than 60 thousand new cases of infection. The number of deaths from the coronavirus is 68 thousand 502 people. Per day added 3 new 814 deaths. The mortality rate has increased and is now 21%. In hospitals and in isolation are 933 thousand 480 cases, including 45 thousand 490 patients in critical condition. Recovered 260 thousand 338 patients.

“FACTS” have prepared your daily review of major events in the world associated with the pandemic. Previous chronicle was devoted to the events of April 4.

USA

In the United States already infected with coronavirus 332 thousand 283 people. In recent days revealed 20 thousand 926 new cases. Died 9 507 infected. For the last day added 1 055 new deaths.

While President Donald trump has once again changed the rhetoric and returned to his old thesis — he is confident that a long quarantine is detrimental to the American economy. “I’ve said it before and I repeat again — the cure should not be worse than the disease!” said 5 APR trump. “We will have difficult decisions, but they will have to take”, — the President added, is transparent hinting that willing to sacrifice the lives of thousands of Americans, but to abandon the restrictive measures.

Thus, the President ignored the findings of a group of renowned American scientists, financiers and economists, who conducted a special study, comparing flu pandemic “Spanish flu” pandemic COVID-19. They came to the conclusion that a rigid quarantine, ultimately, will positively affect the country’s economic recovery.

Apparently, in order to sweeten the pill, trump said: “I Hope for a speedy resumption of matches in all professional leagues. I want the fans returned to the stadiums. I can’t tell you the date, but think it will be sooner rather than later!”. We will remind, carrying out of matches in the basketball (NBA) and hockey (NHL) leagues USA temporarily stopped. The beginning of the season baseball (MLB) and soccer (MLS) leagues postponed.

However, the White house along with the Pentagon decided to send in the most affected by the pandemic, States of thousands of troops. Only in new York should arrive more thousands of soldiers, including doctors and nurses.

Former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden said on 5 April that the Democratic party, which must choose a single candidate for President, may be held in online mode. . Their eyes were on the Vatican, where Pope Francis celebrated a traditional solemn mass. Here only it was not so as usual. The Cathedral of St. Peter was empty. The mass was attended by a little more than 10 people — priests and journalists. “Today, when we suffer from a pandemic, in the face of many disappointments, when our eyes fall numerous support when feeling alone squeezes the heart, Jesus says to each of us: “Courage, open your heart towards my love, and you will feel the comfort of God that supports you” — such words were said Francis, referring to all mankind.

Pope Francis celebrated a solemn mass of Palm Sunday to the empty St. Peter’s

Italy dropped to third place in the number of infected. In the country 129 thousand 948 people. In Spain — 130 thousand 759 people. But Italy still tops the list of countries with the highest number of deaths from COVID-19. Died 15 887 thousand Italians. Spain occupies the second place — 12 thousand 418 of the dead.

However, the Ministry of health of Spain cautiously suggests that the peak of the pandemic in the country, it seems, overcome. The last three days there is a tendency to decrease in cases with a fatal outcome.

In Italy there is meanwhile a rise in crime. And we are talking about minor crimes, such as theft, disobeying the police, causing damage to private property. And all these cases occur primarily in grocery stores and supermarkets. People or trying to steal the products, or defiantly refuse to pay for them at the checkout. And do it in groups of 10-20 people.

RUSSIA

In Russia, as of 5 APR 5 389 identified cases of infection. For the last day added 658 new, and that’s a record for the country. The mortality rate is still low — he died just 45 people.

Most infected in Moscow. Officially in the Russian capital coronavirus was confirmed in 3 of 893 people.

Analyzing the behavior of the authorities of the Russian Federation, Western observers believe that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin actually withdrew from the country in such a difficult period. During a pandemic, the President twice made an appeal to the Russians. His speech did not contain anything specific. Putin chose a very vague method was to poison the whole of the country in paid leave until the end of April, and, given the may holidays, until mid-may, but did not say who will pay the Russians to vacation.

The President quietly gave the solution to this problem on the shoulders of business. About any Federal assistance until it is. Yes, civil servants receive a salary for April from the Treasury. What do the Russians working in private enterprises or small entrepreneurs. Western economists predict a giant wave of bankruptcies. Small and medium business will not survive. The vaunted national welfare Fund isn’t very big. It is clearly not enough.

Otherwise, Putin also has shown unexpected hesitation. To quarantine or not to close restaurants and cinemas, or not, to restrict the movement of citizens or not — all this is given to the local authorities, i.e. governors. As a result, a few of them, not wanting to take responsibility, resigned.

UK

As of the evening of 5 April in the UK revealed almost 47 thousand 806 infected. Per day added 5 903 new cases. And this is a record for Kingdom. Died even 620 patients, bringing total deaths to 4 934. More only in Italy, Spain, USA and France.

The evening of 5 April, Queen Elizabeth II turned to his subjects. “I talk to you in an extremely difficult time. A time when disruption of normal life throughout our country. For some it has turned into grief, for many, has fallen into financial difficulties, and enormous changes in the habitual way of life touched us all… I hope that in the future everyone can be proud of how we met these challenges. And those who come after us will say that this generation of Britons is as strong as all the previous ones! Traits such as self-discipline, life-affirming quiet determination and compassion for one’s neighbor, are still the main in our country,” said Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth II made an appeal to the subject

The Queen thanked those Britons who, despite the warm Sunny weather and Palm Sunday, followed the government’s recommendations and stayed at home, observing the rules of social distancing. Unfortunately, there were many, and those who violated restrictive measures. The police in the first weekend of April was a bit busy — had to break up sunbathing in parks and on beaches, having fun at picnics and barbecues. This caused many discontent.

AUSTRIA

Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz on April 5 announced that the government intends to track the movement of citizens and their whereabouts via smartphones. Because 2 million Austrians, there are no such gadgets, they will be given special keyrings that tells information about the whereabouts of the owner.

Kurtz explained the need for such measures that the government intends shortly to ease temporary ban on leaving the house. He is confident that tracking the movement of citizens along with the mass testing will help to stop the pandemic. In contact with the infected will be immediately isolated. On the streets it will be possible to appear only in protective masks and to keep the mandatory distance.

In Austria as at 5 April revealed more than 12 thousand infected. Died 204 is infected with a coronavirus.

And some more facts.

A resident of the French city of Perpignan, located 31 km from the border with Spain, broke all restrictive measures, and went secretly to a neighboring country for cheap cigarettes. He decided to bypass border posts along the mountain paths, but lost in the end. The Frenchman had to call rescuers. “The campaign for snuff” cost him 135 Euro fine.

Virologists at the Free University of Berlin have developed a special test for coronavirus of cats and dogs. They believe that this is because more and more cases of Pets recorded in different countries.

Germany became the fourth country where the number of people infected with coronavirus has exceeded 100 thousand people.

In Ukraine as of the evening of April 5 identified 1 308 infected. In the list of countries where there is a COVID-19, our country has dropped from 53rd to 54th place — only one more infected in Singapore.

