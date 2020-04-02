Chronicles of coronavirus: more than one million infected and nearly 52 thousand deaths

Thursday, April 2, the total number of infected COVID-19 in the world exceeded one million people! Revealed in the last day 72 thousand 600 new cases of infection. The number of deaths from the coronavirus is already 52 thousand 611 people. Per day added 5 new 419 deaths. The mortality rate increased again and reached 20%. In hospitals and in isolation are 744 thousand 347 cases, including 37 thousand 712 patients in critical condition. Recovered 210 838 patients.

“FACTS” have prepared your daily review of major events in the world associated with the pandemic. Previous chronicle was devoted to the events of 1 April.

USA

In the United States in the past added another 25 thousand 392 infected with the coronavirus. The total number of infected reached 240 thousand 395 people. Died 5 patients 808 — 706 new deaths per day.

The leadership of the Democratic party of the United States decided to postpone the scheduled end of July, the Congress, which must determine a single candidate for President in the upcoming elections in November. The new date of the party forum — within a week after 17 August. More precisely to tell while nobody can. The Congress must be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. We will remind, before the pandemic has made significant changes to the schedule of the primaries. While in the race, the Democrats remain two contenders — former Vice-President of the United States Joe Biden (he lead) and the Senator from Wisconsin and Bernie Sanders.

Coronavirus has led to record growth of unemployment in the country. For the last week in the United States filed an unprecedented number of applications for unemployment benefits. According to the Ministry of labour did 6 million 650 thousand Americans! The Federal reserve system (FRS). President Donald trump always proud to call his main achievement was the record low level of unemployment in the country. A month ago it was 3.5%. The fed believes that as a result of the pandemic unemployment will rise to double digit figure.

In Connecticut from coronavirus infection died six weeks child. The state Governor, Ned Lamont said that the baby was taken to hospital last week in critical condition. The doctors were unable to save his life. This is the second case of the death of a baby from COVID-19 in the United States.

Arizona closed to visitors the famous Grand Canyon. It is a beautiful place having the status of a national Park, visited annually by over 4 million people.

In all U.S. Federal prisons for at least two weeks imposed a state quarantine. Almost 170 thousand prisoners, who are forbidden to leave the chamber even for walking. According to official data, in 122 correctional institutions at the Federal level infected 29 inmates and 30 guards. In the number were infected, and the infamous film producer Harvey Weinstein.

RUSSIA

Thursday, April 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an appeal to the citizens. He declared the whole month of April working with pay. In addition, instructed to set in all regions of the country a special procedure for the movement of people and vehicles.

In Russia, for the day were 771 new cases of infection with coronavirus. This is the highest rate in the country for all time of a pandemic. The total number of infected is now 3 548 people. 30 patients died, and six for the last day.

Meanwhile, Russia sends in Serbia professionals to combat the coronavirus at the request of the President of this country Alexander Vucic.

The Council under RF President on development of civil society and human rights Council (HRC) was asked in connection with the spread of coronavirus to transfer part of the defendants under house arrest. According to the organization “Rus sitting” in the SIZO “Matrosskaya Tishina” many detainees identified a high fever and signs of pneumonia.

UK

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Britain for the last day increased by 24%. Thursday, April 2, at the Kingdom from the coronavirus died 569 people. The total number of deaths is now 2 921 people. 33 718 thousand Britons identified coronavirus. Thus passed the tests while only 163 thousand. This gives reason to believe that the virus infected over 20% of Britons, that is, the fifth part of the population!

Such statistics have caused outrage in the government and, especially, to the health Minister Matt Hancock. By the way, he was infected and up to 2 April was in isolation. He is accused that his Agency failed miserably mass testing. Hancock has already apologized and promised that from now on Britain will give up at least 100 thousand of tests for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who also was taken, had intended to complete the withdrawal on April 3. However, the British media reported that the head of the government still feels unwell. Some of the symptoms of coronavirus remains. However. Johnson said that it will not prevent him to return to full work on 3 April and not a day later.

ISRAEL

In Israel, a day was added 765 infected. The total number of infected by the coronavirus in the country — 6 857 people. Died 34 patients, eight died 2 APR.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had for the second time to go on a two-week quarantine because he had contact recently with the Minister of health Yaakov Litzman. Test Litzman was after their meeting positive. The first isolation of the premiere ended on the evening of 1 April.

Because of the 71-year-old Litzman had to isolate themselves also the head of the Israeli foreign intelligence service “Mossad” Yossi Cohen and head of the national security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat.

GERMANY

In Germany in recent days the number of infected has increased by 6 619 people. Germany has overtaken China in the total number of cases of infection with coronavirus. Them in the Federal Republic is now 84 thousand 600, and in China 81 589 thousand.

The newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung reports that the country already infected 2 300 health-care workers. While at the Institute. Robert Koch suggested that the real figures are even greater.

German pharmaceutical group Bayer AG said hastily began re-equipment of their factories in Europe for the release of the drug chloroquine to treat malaria. Experts in Germany have come to the conclusion that chloroquine is really effective in the treatment of pneumonia caused by a coronavirus. Voweguusom chloroquine Resochin called. So far it has produced only one plant of the group located in Pakistan.

Most people in Germany are demanding the introduction of compulsory wearing of masks in public places. The survey was conducted by the Forsa Institute. The idea is supported by 57% of Germans. They believe that this rule should be mandatory, supermarkets and public transport.

The Berlin police on March 14 (the day of introduction of rigid quarantine in Germany) closed 830 bars, pubs and other illegally working of such institutions. The owners violated the ban and continued to serve customers.

Several short but important news.

The hopes of the Italians that the pandemic in the country has passed its peak, did not materialize. Thursday, April 2, in Italy revealed 4 668 new infections. Died even 760. The total number of deaths is now 13 thousand 915 people. Only in Italy was infected with 115 thousand 242 people.

In Spain new infections even more than in Italy — 6 120. The total number of infected — 110 thousand 238 people. Died 10 thousand 96 patients. Per day died 709 people.

The European Commission will allocate 100 billion Euro to EU countries affected by the pandemic COVID-19. The money will go to support wage earners and self-employed. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that we are talking about the credit funds to be received in the international credit market under the guarantee of the European Union.

In Ukraine as of the evening of April 2, identified 897 infected. This means that we have risen in the list of countries where there is a COVID-19, from 56th to 55th place.

