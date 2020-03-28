Chronicles of coronavirus: Moscow can be closed, and the trump is preparing to enter quarantine in the United States

Saturday, March 28, the number of infected by the coronavirus passed in the world for 650 thousand and is now 650 thousand 729 people. In recent days revealed 54 417 new infected. The number of fatalities is already 30 thousand 299. During the day added another 2 957 deaths. The mortality rate reached 18%. In hospitals or in isolation are 480 875 thousand patients, of them in serious or critical condition — 25 thousand 226 people. Recovered or discharged from hospital with a condition of observance of a mode of full isolation 139 thousand 555 people.

USA

The United State keep the lead in the number of infected people (in their country already 116 thousand 326 people) and the number of new infections per day — 12 thousand 200. On Saturday, March 27 in the US has died 247 media COVID-19. The total number of deaths is now 1 943 people.

The vast majority of deaths recorded in the state of new York. Statistics show that the coronavirus kills person every 17 minutes. The President of the United States Donald trump for the first time dropped the possibility of introducing a two-week quarantine in new York state. He made this statement without even discussing it with Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Trump spoke rather vaguely: “We do not have to do this, but there is a possibility that the time will come when we will enter the quarantine, short, for two weeks in new York, possibly in new Jersey and some counties of Connecticut. We continue to monitor the situation and consider the decision. Many States already have this infection. Asking me do I think about it. We will again rate. You may enter quarantine for a short period…”

The US President said that his country will produce 100 thousand of the devices for artificial ventilation of the lungs for 100 days and will give some of them to other countries. He introduced the law “On defense production” of 1950, which allows you to draw power to any private companies for military purposes.

In addition, trump signed a decree on the willingness of reservists to combat coronavirus. According to the President, it will mobilize the medical staff.

Saturday, March 28, it became known that the FDA food and drug administration (FDA) approved test COVID-19, which gives the result in no more than 15 minutes. This was announced by the developer of the test, Abbott Laboratories. She claims that the positive result is already known in five, negative in 13 minutes. The company intends to produce 50 thousand such tests daily. They will be delivered to the Ministry of health.

ITALY

Italy holds first place for number of deaths from the coronavirus during the whole period of the pandemic (10 thousand 23 people) and the last day (889 people). The country is in second place after the USA on number of infections — 92 thousand 472. 27 Mar revealed 5 974 new infected COVID-19.

In Rimini was discharged from the hospital a 101-year-old man, who won the coronavirus. As reported by local authorities, he was born in the midst of an influenza pandemic known as “Spanish flu”. It killed 50 million people in 1919.

Saturday, March 28, the newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore published an interview with Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte. He said an open confrontation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a six-hour video conference on 26 March, which was attended by the leaders of the 27 EU countries. “It’s not differences. It is tough and outright confrontation over the future course of the EU”, — said Conte.

The Italian Premier is confident that the EU will lose its purpose if it fails to develop an effective response to the pandemic coronavirus, and the ensuing economic crisis. “If Europe can not cope with this unprecedented challenge, our whole European structure will lose for people the meaning of existence”, said Conte.

As it turned out, during the meeting, Italy and Spain, which are affected by the pandemic more than others the EU, insist on conducting the first ever Union to issue European bonds. This is necessary to attract large borrowing to stimulate the economy. To work out a solution and failed. All that has made Conte is to instruct the Finance Ministers of the EU countries in the next two weeks to formulate an approach to Brussels, which will suit Italy and Spain. To understand Conte can. Italy was the first in the European Union (12 March) virtually froze all production. Do not work well as restaurants, cafes, bars, cinemas and many other establishments. The economy will collapse.

SPAIN

Spain overtook Italy for the number of new cases of infection with coronavirus. 28 March in the country revealed 6 529 infected. The total number of infected in Spain — 72 thousand 248 persons. Died 5 812 infected. A day recorded 674 new cases with a fatal outcome.

The Spanish government ordered the military to help in the transportation of dead bodies from COVID-19. Due to the large number of deaths funeral homes, mortuaries and crematoria unable to cope.

Saturday, 28 Mar, Spain announced a temporary closure of all industrial enterprises in the country, in addition to vital.

To help Spain come to China. The evening of 28 March in Madrid landed an Airbus, delivered from Beijing nearly 4 million protective masks. In the coming days, these flights will be few. The Chinese have decided to help with the masks not only Italy and Spain but also Germany, France and the UK.

GERMANY

In Germany in recent days revealed 5 330 new infections. Their total number in the country is now 56 thousand 202 people. The day he died 52 infected. This is the largest number of deaths in a day since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Only in Germany, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 403 people.

Such a small number of deaths with such a large number of infected people has tried to explain a leading German virologist Christian Drosten. He gave an interview to the German newspaper Zeit. Drosten sure that the secret lies in the scale testing. In Germany diagnose EN masse, regardless of whether a person has symptoms COVID-19 or not. Therefore most carriers of the coronavirus has been able yet to identify at an early stage. And in Italy and Spain “first of all, testing those who fall in the hospital”.

“The people there know that tests are not enough, so even if symptoms are observed, people are staying home, but if health is deteriorating, going to the hospital. They come with shortness of breath, in fact, they have immediately put in intensive care. And the only time they are tested. Therefore, the average age of the patients was significantly higher than ours. I assume that many young Italians either infected or already recovered from the infection and were not included in the statistics. This explains such a high mortality rate from the virus in Italy”, — said the German virologist.

Leading German virologist Christian Drosten

“If a person is infected, we can consider his entire family infected, even without conducting a test. If you just make all family members for infected, you can save a large number of tests and leave the whole family quarantined”, — said Drosten.

He also thinks that “society will have to live in a state of emergency for about a year”. “But I don’t think it’ll be the same as it is now. Restrictive measures can and should be corrected. Some prohibitions will be canceled. But grandchildren may have to take a test before to visit my grandparents, to make sure they don’t infect”, — said the virologist.

RUSSIA

The government of Mikhail mishustina took the decision to completely close the borders of the Russian Federation from midnight March 30. Will be temporarily restricted movement through road, rail, pedestrian, river and mixed checkpoints, as well as through the overland section of the Russian-Belarusian border.

The total number of infected people in Russia is 1 in 264. In recent days sought 228 new cases. First recorded death from the coronavirus outside of Moscow. One patient died in the Orenburg region, the other in St. Petersburg.

Bloomberg, citing four people familiar with the source, reports that the authorities of the Russian capital seriously considering to close Moscow on entry and exit. In the government of Moscow to comment on this information refused.

Meanwhile, in some regions of Russia local authorities have already introduced restrictive measures. In Karelia from March 29 to April 4 suspended the operation of all public transport, closed to shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, stores (except grocery). Temporarily forbidden to visit the tourist sites, churches and other religious institutions.

Chechen authorities denied entry to Grozny. To get to the city only its residents, but also employees of organizations and companies that supply food and necessities. Also restricted the movement of residents on the territory of Chechnya.

