Chronicles of coronavirus: new York 75 thousand infected, and in the Russian Federation violators of quarantine could go to jail

On Tuesday, March 31, the number of deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 in the world has exceeded 41 thousand people. Per day added 3 797 new cases with a fatal outcome. The mortality rate reached 19%. The total number of infected is 847 thousand 404 people. On the last day of March it was revealed 745 62 thousand new cases of infection. Coronavirus discovered already in 200 countries. The list was completed by 31 March, Sierra Leone. In hospitals and in isolation are 629 thousand 294 cases, including 31 thousand 600 patients in critical condition. Recovered 176 thousand 545 patients.

“FACTS” have prepared your daily review of major events in the world associated with the pandemic. Previous chronicle was devoted to the events of March 30.

USA

The United States remains in first place for the number infected. Them in the country for 181 thousand 906. And for the last day revealed 18 thousand 118 new cases. Died 3 655 — 514 new deaths per day.

The worst things in the state of new York. Its Governor Andrew Cuomo on March 31 said that there is confirmed coronavirus already have 75 thousand people! Died 1 150 residents of the state.

Among the new were infected and the younger brother of the Governor. 49-year-old host of CNN’s Chris Cuomo is in the hospital. In his own words, he has a fever, chills, shortness of breath.

“I really hope that it did not report this infection to the children and my wife Christine. If that happened, then I would feel worse than the disease”, admitted Chris.

Chris Cuomo

The Governor scolded the younger brother for irresponsible behavior. It turns out that on the day Chris was invited 88-year-old mother to visit me in the apartment in Manhattan. While Andrew Cuomo has expressed confidence that brother will be fine. “He’s young, in good shape, strong. Of course, not as strong as he thought, but all will be well”, — said the Governor.

The problem lies in the fact that Chris, being apparently a carrier of the coronavirus, came to the CNN office, located on the waterfront of the Hudson. All employees of the TV station warned about the danger of infection. Put them to the test.

The President of the United States, Donald trump turned to the Congress with an appeal to allocate another $ 2 trillion on infrastructure program. “Given the fact that interest rates for the United States are at zero, it is time to pass a bill about infrastructure, which is waiting for decades”, — he wrote in Twitter on 31 March. As already reported “FACTS” before Congress approved the allocation of $ 2.2 trillion package of measures to support the economy. While trump has pledged 100 million dollars in aid to Italy, where doctors can not cope with the pandemic.

Meanwhile, on April 1, the American company Abbott Laboratories will supply the first batch of 50 thousand their new tests for coronavirus, which gives the result within five minutes. Tests can be used in any room.

American test for the coronavirus, which gives the result within five minutes

The first production model of the trump presented March 30 during a briefing in the White house.

RUSSIA

A large part of the population of Russia was in isolation, after the example of Moscow was followed by another 30 regions of the country. In recent days another 500 Russians became infected with the coronavirus. The total number of infected is now 2 337 people. Died on 17 patients.

In the number were infected and the hospital in Kommunarka Denis Protsenko. He confirmed in Facebook that his test showed a positive result. In Kommunarka dumped all infected or suspected coronavirus from Moscow. Among patients, for example, famous singers Lev Leshchenko and Igor Nikolaev. Nikolaev coronavirus has not been confirmed.

In the project I visited the other day the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. And Protsenko shook him by the hand. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, hurried to placate the Russians. He said that the President is fine and that the tests for coronavirus Putin is losing almost every day. But interestingly, Sands a couple of days ago isolated itself!

The Ministry of justice of Russia proposed in the coming months to refrain from marriages and divorces. “The date of state registration of conclusion of marriage that was defined earlier, you must migrate to a later date (as an option, after 01.06.2020). In exceptional cases, when the impossibility of changing the date of the state registration should be carried out only in the presence of the marrying persons, avoiding invited”, — stated in the official statement of the Ministry.

In different regions of Russia while there are various restrictive measures. The state Duma decided to restore order in this matter. 31 March in the third final reading a bill that tightens the administrative penalties for violations of quarantine mode. Introduces penalties ranging from 15 thousand to 40 thousand rubles. It is for ordinary citizens. Officials and businessmen will be subject to fines of up to 500 thousand rubles. Also provides for criminal sanctions for violations — up to a maximum of seven years imprisonment.

And while in Moscow and on Sakhalin local residents to exit onto the street will need to obtain a special QR code. Its presence is required to check the police. Those who have a code will not appear and take you back home, but will be punished with a fine.

BELARUS

In Belarus identified 152 infected. On 31 March it became known about the first case with a fatal outcome. Night Vitebsk has died 75-year-old actor Viktor Dashkevich.

The President of the Republic Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had “more than a dozen physicians”. He believes that this happened because of their own carelessness. They say they have not taken the necessary precautions in dealing with patients. According to Lukashenko, it happened also in Vitebsk. “Of course, they are not problematic. But we’re distracted by their treatment. These doctors should treat patients as we treat them. They, thank God, strong people. But it is unbecoming when a doctor neglects basic measures”, — said the President.

Lukashenka, on the basis “of their own sensations and digital analysis of the incidence”, expressed confidence that Belarus is already at the peak of the epidemic COVID-19. Therefore, all will end soon and it makes no sense to move the presidential elections to be held this year. Date of holding the election campaign will be determined after discussion with the CEC.

POLAND

In Poland the total number of infected people is 2 to 215 people. Died 32 infected. The authorities have decided to tighten restrictive measures. About the innovations announced on 31 March the Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Persons under 18 years of age are now allowed to leave home only under adult supervision. Limited access to parks and recreational facilities. Closed urban bicycles. In grocery stores, pharmacies, shops selling personal hygiene products, are special hours from 10:00 to 12:00 — available exclusively for persons over the age of 65 years. To enter the stores only in gloves. In the queue for the cashier is allowed to be not more than three buyers.

Close all the beauty salons and hair salons, tattoo and body piercing. Hardware stores will work only on weekdays. All employers must provide their employees with disinfectant.

At the same time Poland may 10, must pass the presidential election. While the authorities do not hurry to transfer them. President Andrzej Duda expressed the hope that after Easter (April 12) poles will be able to return to normal life. This means that the legally stipulated month on the campaign trail will be met.

Meanwhile, the opposition was in favour of postponing the elections. The candidate Malgorzata Kidava-Blonska urged poles to boycott the vote if the government will hold it on may 10. “To organise presidential elections in the current situation is a crime!” she said.

Kidava-Blonska believes that Duda and the ruling party “law and justice” I want to take advantage of low voter turnout to stay in power. That’s why on March 28, deputies from the ruling party suddenly introduced amendments to the electoral law. And now the poles are over 60 years of age and those who are quarantined, won the right to vote in absentia. The opposition’s opinion is shared by 72% of the population.

UK

The last day of March brought two of Britain’s sad record. A day in the Kingdom identified more than 3,000 new infections. During the same period died 381 people, including actor Andrew Jack, who played in the last two episodes of “Star wars”. He was 76 years old. Andrew’s wife remains in quarantine, but in Australia. It will not even be able to carry out her husband’s last journey.

Actor Andrew Jack

The total number of cases of infection with coronavirus in the UK is already 25 thousand 150. Died during the pandemic 1 789 people. But virologists believe that the official data do not reflect the whole picture. Infected more at least 25%.

Scientists lashed out at those Britons who still have not realized the seriousness of the situation and continue to break the government imposed restrictive measures. It may in the coming days to lead the health care system will not sustain such numbers of new patients that will lead to disaster.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in isolation, held the first meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers via videoconference. However, he used the popular app ZOOM. Johnson posted several photos on social media and accidentally issued ID that was used by the participants. This jeopardizes the holding of such meetings in the future.

Boris Johnson accidentally gave classified information to

Now the experts in the field of cyber security will have to work hard to correct the mistake of the Prime Minister.

Several short but important news.

In Spain for the last day died 849 infected with a coronavirus. It is a sad record for the country. The pandemic has claimed there is already 8 of 269 lives. It is the second largest in the world after Italy, where he died 12 thousand 428 people. While Spain surpassed Italy in the number of new infections per day. 31 Mar added 6 460. The total number of infected in Spain is now 94 thousand 417 people.

And in Italy, as I hope the inhabitants of the country, the situation has stabilized. Second day in a row revealed approximately the same number of new infected are a little more than 4 000. However, the mortality rate remains one of the highest in the world. Died March 31, 837 still infected.

France also set a record for the number of fatalities per day — died 499 patients with COVID-19. And the number of new infections France surpassed all countries except the United States — identified 7 578 carriers of the coronavirus.

In Ukraine as of the evening of March 31, 645 infected. This means that we have risen in the list of countries where there is a COVID-19, from 66 th to 61 th place.

