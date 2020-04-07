Chronicles of coronavirus: the Main events in the world 7 APR (updated)

Coronavirus and does not think to retreat. As of 10:30 Moscow time in the world, revealed 1 million 348 thousand 404 cases of infection COVID-19. Died 74 thousand 705 patients. Recovered 286 thousand 512 people. In hospitals and isolation are 987 97 thousand infected, of which 47 thousand 412 in critical condition.

“FACTS” are now engaged in its category “the Chronicles of coronavirus” throughout the day in real-time. We report the most important and interesting events happening in different countries, promptly as they are received. Stay tuned!

7 April 2020

11:30

Health Minister of New Zealand David Clarke violated the strict restrictions in the country. He took his family to the beach. Also rode mountain bike in the Park near his home. While Clark took a selfie and posted it with social networks. This caused outrage in the community.

David Clarke

“I was an idiot. Understand why people are angry at me,” apologized the Minister. But this did not save him from punishment. Clark will be demoted in rank as a public official and denied the role of assistant to the Minister of Finance.

In New Zealand 1 160 infected. During the day, added another 54 new cases. Died during the pandemic infected one.

10:45

For the first time of a pandemic COVID-19 in China during the day, has not recorded a single fatality among the infected. This was stated by the State Committee of health of China. The report States that the country, the pandemic has claimed the lives of 3 331 people. In recent days identified 32 new cases, and all those who came to China from abroad.

10:36

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have entered the country under a full quarantine at the time of the Jewish Passover in the period from 7 to 10 April. He explained his decision by the fact that a sudden outbreak in the number of coronavirus infection in Israel occurred after the celebration of the feast of Purim, which was celebrated on March 9-10. “The Passover does not turn into Purim! You should celebrate only with those who are now at home,” — said Netanyahu.

In Israel 9 006 infected. For palenie day added another 102 infected. Died 59 people.

10:30

In Russia per day identified 1 154 new infected. It’s a sad record for the country. The total number of those infected with the coronavirus in Russia is now 7 497. Died 58 infected. COVID-19 spread to 81 Russian region. Most infected in Moscow — 697.

10:25

The government of Denmark has decided on a gradual easing of restrictive measures to curb the pandemic. Is scheduled from April 15 to resume the work of kindergartens and primary schools. With 10 may can return to school and other age groups of students. Bars, restaurants, discos, hairdressers, massage parlours and shopping malls remain closed. The Danes are still forbidden to assemble in groups of more than 10 people.

In Denmark 4 681 infected. Died 187.

10:20

Presidential elections in Poland will take place on may 10. This decision was adopted by the Saeima. Members of Parliament by a majority of votes has approved the bill proposed by the ruling party “Law and justice”. The poles were allowed to vote by mail. . Now the opposition may boycott the elections.

In Poland 4 413 infected. Died 107 patients.

10:15

The Minister of health of Bulgaria Kiril Ananiev said that the country closes its borders to foreigners. Entry into Bulgaria is prohibited for everyone, regardless of citizenship, who come to the Republic from Italy, Spain, France, UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. These countries entered the “black list” first, because they recorded the highest number of cases COVID-19. In addition, the prohibition extends to all other EU countries and Schengen countries, where the risk of transmission of coronavirus is very high.

In Bulgaria itself yet identified 565 infected. Died 22 persons.

In Ukraine as of the morning of 7 April 1 identified 462 cases of infection with coronavirus.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter