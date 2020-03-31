Cindy Crawford has published rare photos from home delivery

The celebrity unveiled the black-and-white photo in the microblog.

A popular American supermodel Cindy Crawford shared an archive with the home birth.

So, in his Instagram, the celebrity unveiled the black-and-white photo, which appeared, lying on the bed with a newborn baby in her arms.

Cindy decided to support expectant mothers in the midst of a pandemic coronavirus and to share experiences of home births.

“This is a difficult time for all of us, but especially my heart breaks thinking about the mothers and their partners… In connection with rising cases COVID-19 and changing policy of childbirth in hospitals, many women will be interested to know about my experiences with home birth,” wrote Crawford and asked users to send her questions that she will answer with pleasure.

Under the post stunned nick admitted that he first heard that the supermodel gave birth to babies at home.

“Wow, first time I hear”, “I had no idea that you gave birth at home”, “Yes, Cindy, we are very interested”, “Thank you for raising this subject, You are an incredible woman,” wrote the followers in the picture.