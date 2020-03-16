Cindy Crawford showed how protected from coronavirus

International stars are also not left out of the news concerning the pandemic coronavirus. In particular, the American supermodel and actress Cindy Crawford showed how spends time, when the world spreading disease.

Celebrity trying to protect yourself from coronavirus in all possible ways. They are traveling in masks and special costumes, adhere to established safety rules and recommendations. In particular, Cindy Crawford chose the home stay. She shared with followers on instagram a sweet photo.

54-year-old supermodel posing for pictures with his dog breed yorktese. News about the pandemic also concerned about her, because the star decided not to leave once again on street.

The picture shows that Cindy without makeup, but she looks beautiful. Four-legged friend she firmly hugged her.

Rain + news about the pandemic = a hug at home, signed photograph of the model.