Cinema of China closed a week after opening

The Chinese authorities once again ordered the closure of cinemas across the country in connection with the continuing threat of the spread of coronavirus, reports Variety.

“Cinemas do not resume their activities. Those that are already opened, must immediately cease its work”, – reads the statement of the government.

Less than a week ago about 600-700 owners of resumed operation after the country has not revealed a single case of infection Covid-19 among the locals. On the screens showed local hits and Hollywood (“the Avengers”, “Avatar”, “the Green book”).

According to the newspaper, the cinema has not received the profits that would allow them to cover the costs. The day sessions were attended by at least one person, a box office of China for a short period only amounted to a few thousand dollars.

When institutions will be able to re-open, the Chinese government said.

As previously reported, the Ukrainian cinema chain opened the sale of certificates are for future sessions.