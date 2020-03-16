Cirque du Soleil pauses your show for coronavirus

As a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Cirque du Soleil (Cirque du Soleil) has suspended all of their shows this month and in April, reports deadline.

“From the very beginning of the emergence of the novel coronavirus circus has taken strong measures to protect. Our priority has always been and remains the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our community. We will continue to monitor and assess the situation to determine when the show will resume”, – stated in the message.

Customers who have purchased tickets for cancelled shows will be contacted for a refund.

Recall, the Disneyland around the world close due to the coronavirus.

As previously reported, the film “Shang-Chi” from Marvel suspended due to inspection of the Director of the coronavirus. Also the shooting of the series “Riverdale” is suspended due to suspicion of the coronavirus, one of the members of the crew.