Citizens over the age of 60 years and gave recommendations for the prevention of coronavirus

Virologists have published a poster with recommendations for the prevention of novel coronavirus infection for people aged over 60 years, says MedicalXpress.

Doctors recommend less likely to go to public places (including shops and pharmacies), to wipe things (gadgets etc.), antiseptic wet wipes, not to meet for two weeks with people who came from abroad. Also advised to avoid travel on public transport, often to wash hands with soap and water, do not touch the face with hands to hide behind a disposable paper tissue when sneezing or coughing.

“People older than 60 years at high risk, they may have life-threatening complications of coronavirus infection”, — noted virologists.

Also, senior citizens are reminded that the infection is transmitted from the sick to the healthy by close contact.