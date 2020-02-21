Clara Morgane: new photos of his cabaret sexy unveiled !

Clara Morgane continues to sell us the dream, with its cabaret sexy. On Instagram, the former star of the X reveals new photos of her show.

This year, Clara Morgane has revealed his own cabaret. On Instagram, the blonde does not hesitate to teaser her fans. As it has done recently, with new pictures of her sexy show. MCE TV you everything.

Clara Morgane sells dreams. The former star of the x revealed a few months ago that she wanted to start her own cabaret. So it is a done thing. Earlier in the month, the beautiful blonde gave the kick-off, at the same time that its store dedicated to the love.

On the Canvas, Clara Morgane knows how to raise the temperature. There she reveals then shots sexy, like her black dress in lace at the Majestic Spa Hotel Paris. But she does not hesitate to unveil the backstage of his show. As well, this Friday 21 February, the star has unveiled new photos of his cabaret sexy.

Clara Morgane over his fans with his cabaret sexy

Clara Morgane knows how to put out the fire. On Instagram, she reveals the clichés immersive of his troop in action. Shows, dance, musical performances, acrobatics dress and chic ambiance, rhinestones and sequins… Clara and her artists, we sell a dream. In the caption on this post IG, the star is said to be ” delighted to share the stage with these wonderful artists more talented the ones than the others “. In any case, the success of the beautiful blonde is almost unanimous.

In the comments, we read a lot of messages of support to the star. ” Always so sublime Clara, the mistress of ceremony. And excellent cabaret. Kiss to thee, the goddess of charm, and bravo to the artists “, said a fan. Save the date ! Clara Morgane also took the opportunity to swing three dates in paris. She and her artists will perform on 28 February, 13, 22 and 27 march. Besides the capital, the beautiful intoxicate also fans of Nice with a date on the 24th of April.