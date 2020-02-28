Classes fitness bikini woman rescued from depression and helped to establish a life (photo)

Fitness classes not only help to get rid of excess weight, but also save you from panic attacks and anxiety.

This is confirmed by the example with the inhabitant of the English County of Essex named Rebecca, wrote “Tape.ru” with reference to the Metro.

It so happened that when Rebecca was seven years old, she lost several relatives, after which she developed increased anxiety and panic attacks.

When she was a teenager, her father was diagnosed with cancer of the larynx, which also had a negative impact on mental health girls. The Brits have developed agoraphobia — fear of open spaces, where she refused to leave the house.

Soon the girl dog was diagnosed with cancer. To cope with stress, Rebecca engaged in sports.

The Briton noted that the training helped her to escape from the sad thoughts. Not to throw going to the gym, she set a goal to participate in the competition fitness bikini. In the end, Rebecca, dressed in a swimsuit and high heel shoes, impressed the jury with his figure and came in the top three in the Amateur category.

She believes that it was thanks to his goal and intensive training managed, it is relatively easy to postpone the death of a pet and cope with panic attacks. Rebecca stressed that sports did not heal her, but helped her to control her fears and anxiety.

The girl recognizes the need for treatment from specialists, but adds that sports achievements helped her more than the antidepressants. Rebecca enrolled in personal trainers and plans to devote to the fitness life. She set a goal to participate in international competitions on fitness-bikini on a professional level.

