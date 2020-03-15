Classic Ford Bronco turned into a 600-horsepower electric vehicle

Company Zero Labs introduced the Automotive SUV Ford Bronco retro, but with modern electric filling.

As it became known a Free Press, a young company Zero Automotive Labs of California has prepared for fans of the classic Ford Bronco first generation (1966-1977) unusual remake.

2021 Zero Labs Ford Bronco

Orinially Ford Bronco first generation was produced from 1966 to 1977

Externally, the car retained the classic features of the original Bronco. Buyers can choose between steel or carbon body.

The basic version is equipped with a 300 HP (220 kW) electric motor, which develops torque of 330 Nm. Drive is to the rear wheels.

The top model is available with two electric motors with total capacity of 600 HP, each of which provides the rotation of its pair of wheels, and optional one of the engines can be turned off. Power for the electric motors ensures Li-ion battery with a capacity of 70 kWh.

2021 Zero Labs Ford Bronco with a steel body has an emblem Ford

In addition, the car has the adaptive independent suspension of all wheels, the system energy recovery braking, quick charging and can travel up to 305 km.

2021 Zero Labs Ford Bronco with a carbon fiber body has an led emblem Zero Labs

For a model with a steel body Zero Labs Automotive asking $185 000, while the model with a carbon fiber body would cost at least $240 000. With a full set of options Bronco carbon price could reach $400 000. The first cars will go to buyers at the end of this year.

