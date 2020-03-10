“Cleanup” in the works of Taras Shevchenko and other premiere of the week: what to see in movie in…

In Ukrainian rolling out five new movies, including chinaprice “cleanup”, taken by our filmmakers. Distributors betting on Hollywood fiction Thriller “Bloodshot”, in which the main role is played by VIN Diesel. Fans of Hollywood actress Katie Holmes will be able to see her in a horror movie “Doll 2: Brahms”. Fans of European cinema will meet with one of the best Italian films of 2019 “the adventures of Pinocchio” and the French mystical drama “Baby zombie”.

.

“Cleanup”

(Ukraine, “LLNL FLM” and UFD, drama, konopnicka, the budget of 28.4 million UAH).

The film is a free adaptation of the poem of Taras Shevchenko “From t Katerini”. Took a picture on his own script by famous Ukrainian Director and actor Mikhail Ilyenko. The idea came to him in 1967. The script was ready in 2012, but then failed to get state funding. However, Ilyenko began shooting, trying to complete work for the 200th anniversary of Shevchenko. This was prevented by lack of funds. The survey was completed in the fall of 2018.

The main female role in the film played by the Director’s daughter Ivanna Illienko. The film also starred Bogdan Benyuk, Sergey Romanyuk, Dmitry Lenartowicz and other Ukrainian actors. Ilienko have turned poetic parable about how Katherine is waiting for her lover. Her hut constantly destroy one, then the other invaders of the Ukrainian land. But together with the neighbors, the woman quickly builds in the same place new hut…

“Bludshot”

(12+, U.S., Sony Pictures, fantasy Thriller, budget: $ 42 million)

The film is an adaptation of the eponymous comic book series created by Valiant Comics. The main character is a soldier who died in battle, but revived by a mysterious organization that has used a supernatural power. Returned to the life of a warrior want to use as a ruthless weapon, blindly executing the orders…

Originally, the main role was approved by popular actor Jared Leto (“suicide Squad”). It was back in 2012. Then the shooting of the project was postponed. When it returned, the main role suggested already VIN Diesel (“fast and furious”). He was joined by guy Pearce (“Alien: Testament”) and ACE Gonzalez (“the fast and the furious: Hobbs and Shows”). Took a picture of film Director David Wilson. The shooting took place in South Africa, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

It is planned that the “Bloodshot” will be the first picture of the new kynoselen about superheroes created by Valiant Comics. While it will be built around three characters, known as Bloodshot, the Harbinger and Marshmallows.

“The Adventures Of Pinocchio”

(6+, Italy — France, Rai Cinema, fantasy, budget is $ 12.6 million)

Another screen this week. And this new reading of the tale by Carlo Collodi “adventures of Pinocchio”, which was written in the late nineteenth century. The film was a major event in Italy and claim for the prize David di Donatello (the main Italian movie awards) in 15 categories. Took a picture of a famous film Director Matteo Garrone. He became famous as the author of the crime dramas “the Taxidermist”, “Gomorrah”, “Dogman”. However, in his biography film “Tale of tales”, which weaved together the stories of several Italian scary tales. Garrone admits that his “Pinocchio” came out in places also quite terrible, but the Director says that such is the book Collodi.

The role of the carpenter Geppetto made a wooden boy, was played by the famous Italian actor Roberto Benigni received the award “Oscar” for the main role in the film “Life is beautiful”. Interestingly, in 2002 Benigni himself withdrew his version of “Pinocchio”, which was played by an animated wooden doll. However, the film received scathing reviews from critics, and the Benigni became the winner anteprime “Golden raspberry” as worst actor.

“The adventures of Pinocchio” Matteo Garrone came out in Italian cinemas in December and collected $ 17 million.

“Puppet 2: Brahms”

(12+, USA, STX Entertainment, the horror film, the budget — $ 10 million)

The film is a continuation of the painting “the Doll”, which was released in January 2016 and gathered 64.1 million dollars with a budget of $ 10 million. Both parts were directed by William Brent bell. In the first film, starring Lauren Cohan (TV’s “the Walking dead”), Rupert Evans (the series “Man in the high castle”), Jim Norton (“Mary Poppins returns”).

In the second part the cast was completely replaced. The main female role was played by the ex-wife of Tom cruise Katie Holmes (“Luck Logan”). Its partners are Ralph Ineson (“From hell”) and Owain Yoman (TV series “Phenomenon”). The change of actors is justified by the fact that both films are United only by location — a mansion with a dark history.

In the United States “Doll 2” was released on 21 February and raised 19.5 million dollars.

“Baby zombie”

(16+, France, Ad Vitam, drama, mystery)

In France, a high school student meets with his peers arrived in the country after the devastating earthquake in Haiti. The girls become friends. Haitian women reveals the secret of his family associated with the mysterious rituals of voodoo. And this leads to irreparable consequences…

Shot by acclaimed French Director Bertrand Bonello (“Saint Laurent. The ideology”). The premiere took place in may of 2019, within the framework of the Cannes international film festival. “Baby zombie” has received very favorable reviews. For example, on the website Rotten Tomatoes, which analyses the reviews of both critics and ordinary viewers, the film has a very high rating of 85 percent. However, the film showed a very modest result. Fees amounted to 200 thousand dollars.

