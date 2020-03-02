Clip Ukrainian Director claim the prestigious prize of the Berlin Music Video Awards

Sensational video “I_$USS”, which the Ukrainian Director Leonid Kolosovskiy shot by Sergei Shnurov group “Leningrad”, claims the prestigious prize of the Berlin Music Video Awards. Video got to the shortlist. Also competing for the victory clips of Coldplay, Seed, and other Little Big.

A provocative video “I_$USS”, was released in June of 2019 for the first 6 days on YouTube gained 6 million views, and now this figure has already crossed the mark of 20 million.

“We had the idea to tell the story of a particular girl who falls in love with a man — he looks like Jesus, but rather on the way that she interpreted the art. It has a certain fancy and feeling, and influenced by substances, she begins to see not only man, but also a variety of fears and anxieties. This idea we have realized”, — said Kolosovsky about the controversial clip.

The award winners will be named in late may. The award ceremony will take place in Berlin.

was stated in the award category “Most Trashy”.

