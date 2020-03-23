Closed due to quarantine in Kiev, Ukraine exhibition of WOW has launched an online tour

Закрывшаяся из-за карантина в Киеве выставка Ukraine WOW запустила онлайн-тур

Closed due to quarantine in Kiev popular interactive exhibition Ukraine WOW, has launched an online tour.

According to the organizers on the project page in Facebook, the exposition was scanned in 3D, and online travel to Ukraine in the format of 360°.

The website also published texts in Ukrainian and English languages, and an online tour with the project Manager Yaroslava GRES.

It is noted that online visitors will be able to see the book “the Apostle” 1574 last self-portrait by Kazimir Malevich, sculpture by Alexander Archipenko, “the Ukrainian alphabet” Georgy Narbut and other Ukrainian memo.

To see the exhibition from home here.

As previously reported,for the duration of the quarantine the best Opera houses and concert halls of the world launch the online broadcast productions.

