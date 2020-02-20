Club Brugge vs Manchester United live streaming free, preview, betting tips

Club Brugge vs Manchester United live streaming free

Bruges – Manchester United. Forecast (CF. 2.19) for the Europa League match (February 20, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the Europa League match, in which on February 20, Brugge will receive Manchester United. What to expect from the first match of teams from two sides of the English Channel? – the answer is in this material.



Bruges

The last defeat in the official matches of “ Brugge ” suffered in the Champions League from “Real” on his field (1: 3), and after that the Belgian vice-champion confidently goes through the tournament distance of the Jupe League.

For 26 rounds of the current championship, the “ black and blue ” got 18 victories and 61 points, which brought the leader an early ticket to the playoffs of the Championship of the country. In the last match, Philip Clement wards beat Vasland-Beveren (2: 1). In today’s match, the hosts have no personnel losses and the entire main team will be able to get into the application.

Manchester United

“ Manchester United ” is unstable, and Ole Gunnar Solskher lives and works on suitcases, which has become especially relevant after the last five Premier League matches, in which the “ Reds ” have only one victory over the “Norwich” (4: 0).

To date, the Mankunians have nine victories out of 25 possible, which brought the “United” 35 points, and this is five less than the “Tottenham Hotspur” from the European Cup zone. In the last game, the Red Devils tied with Wolverhampton (0-0).

The main achievement of the last month was the victory in the Manchester derby over the “City” (1: 0) in the semifinal of the English League Cup, but the “ townspeople ” who won in the first game won 3-1 in the first game won that we gave a forecast .

Brugge have won 7 of their last 10 home matches

Manchester United won 4 out of 10 last away matches

Brugge did not miss in 6 of the last 10 home games

The last personal match (08/26/2015) ended with the victory of Manchester United (4-0)



Forecast

Today, the game ” Brugge ” leaves positive emotions and makes a good impression. ” Manchester United ” is going through hard times, so that in the confirmation of a place in the middle of the standings Premier League table.

Bookmakers today do not see a clear favorite in the game, which is hard to disagree with. We assume that the owners will not repeat the fiasco of five years ago and will be able to give a fight.

Our prediction is that Brugge won’t lose + the total is less (3.5) and bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.19