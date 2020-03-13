Club of Ukrainian Premier League was left without a coach-the Spaniard

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Клуб украинской премьер-лиги остался без тренера-испанца

Donetsk “Olimpik” has confirmed that by mutual consent he rolled cooperation with coach Spaniard Vicente Gomez, who led the command since September 2019. The acting coach until the end of the season appointed Igor Klimovsky, who worked at the headquarters of the Gomez, and twice temporarily led the team last year.

Recall that Vicente gómez began his coaching career in the youth team of the Spanish “Athletics” (U-12). Also in the club from Bilbao, he worked with the youth team and was assistant coach of the main team Manet Pardo. In Ukraine Vicente gómez known for his work as the assistant of Serhiy Rebrov and Alexander Khatskevich in the coaching staff of Dynamo Kyiv.

Under the guidance of 48-year-old Spaniard Marseille have lost their last seven games of the Premier League and takes the 11th place.

Photo of FC “Olympic”

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
