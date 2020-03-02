Cluj vs Astra: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Cluj vs Astra. Forecast for the match of the championship of Romania (March 2, 2020)

We present our forecast for the match of the championship of Romania, in which on March 2 the CFR will host Astra. How does the main contender for gold start in the playoffs? – the answer is in this material.

CFR Cluj

The CFR left the Europa League this week and can now throw all its energy into the home championship. In the European Cup, the hopes of the fans did not come true, but the leader of the Romanian football flew out from Sevilla, never losing, but lost only due to a goal scored by the Spaniards at a party.

In the regular season, the “ railroad ” became the first team, gaining 15 victories, and in the last round they beat the main competitor – “Craiova” (2: 0), for which we made a prediction.

Aster

The fifth team of last season at the last moment managed to get into the playoffs, rather thanks to the misfire of “Viitorul”, which in the last round could not beat the penultimate “Academics” (0: 0).

In total, the “ Astra ” asset has 13 wins and six draws, and in the last game of the regular season, “ Giurgiu people ” broke the world with “Sepsi” (2: 2).

Statistics

CFR did not lose in official matches of this year

“Astra” did not win away matches in a row

Cluj did not miss in 8 of their last 10 home games

The last personal match ended with the victory of the CFR (2: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers are completely on the side of the hosts, but the CFR will play after a tough match with Sevilla, although this is unlikely to affect the outcome. We assume that Astra will fall under the hot hand of the hosts, which we propose to bet on.

Our forecast is the victory of Cluj with the handicap (-1) and put it on this line of BC Marathon with a coefficient of 1.81