Coach Irisha Blokhin: “abroad, our gymnasts crowds of fans, and in Ukraine, they are few…

About the Irisha Blokhina know more of the stories from the gossip columns, but few have seen it work. The author of this interview called Irisha 10 PM, and she was still in the room with the gymnasts. 2020 is very rich for the Ukrainian team rhythmic gymnastics. For the second time in the history of our country will host the European championship in this sport. In March will host a jubilee Cup Deriugina. In parallel, there is hard work in preparing athletes for the Olympics.

Irisha as Vice President of the gymnastics Federation of Ukraine and the senior trainer of a National team involved in all processes. Besides, she travels with the team to competitions abroad, preparing the concert and raising two small children. In this interview the daughter of the legendary athletes Irina Deriugina and Oleg Blokhin told about their professional development, as well as about the National team in rhythmic gymnastics.

“Morning Anya Rizatdinova in the hall came, and in the evening there was just crept out”

— Before the start of the European championship just over two months. Do you think Ukrainian audience will come to the competition?

— Only for the first couple of hours after the start of sales were sold a tenth of the tickets. World gymnastics family is looking forward to the championship in Kiev, which will take place in may. Even fans from Japan, despite the fact that their country is not involved, I want to fly.

— Hype associated with the upcoming Olympic games in Tokyo?

— In fact, in Kiev will take place the General rehearsal of the Olympics. Will be played on the last Olympic licenses in individual and group exercises. The world will see leaders who will continue to fight for Olympic medals. Ukraine has won the Olympic license. But it is very important to decide which of the girls will go to Tokyo. We have a team of six athletes in individual exercises, for Olympics you need to take two.

It is also important to make the top five for the team in group exercises. Before the Olympics it was possible to declare six gymnasts, five of which are in the main part and one change to the second exercise. The rules have changed, to claim a sixth is impossible. Thus, the championship will put everything in its place.

Which of our athletes will participate in the championship?

Solutions yet. There is a chance every. They train a lot, work out new programs that we additionally complicated. The last word is for the head coach Irina Deriugina. She has a sixth sense about such decisions. She often goes against the flow, but in the end it works.

Part of coaching staff of National team in rhythmic gymnastics: Marina Kardash, Irisha Blokhin, Irina Deriugina

2020 is very intense for your team. Like all the time?

— We now have one work for ten, because the budget is not enough. The biggest responsibility falls on the shoulders of my mother. She takes upon himself an unreal amount of work. I’m trying to help to take on some contentious issues, putting out fires. Now select a strong organizational team to execute our projects and ideas. So you are welcome who wish to join us.

— How do you work under the guidance of her mother?

— In our family all the coaches. Grandfather, two grandmothers, mom, dad. I was brought to the hall on the fourth day after birth, and today I am also a coach. When you grow up in an environment where everyone is constantly talking about how to raise a champion, and he begins to keep thinking about this. Dad specificity is even more difficult. With him we have had many working discussions.

— I had a feeling that it is necessary to justify any expectations of your family? Because the strap is seriously overpriced.

— Of course. To me, no one believed. Had to pass a rigid test path for which I am now very grateful.

— What was the turning point that changed the relationship to you?

— Dad called after the Olympics in Rio and said that I have done (ward Irisa the Anna Blokhina Rizatdinova in 2016, won a bronze medal. — Ed.). It was a moment I waited a very long time. I thank him for it.

— Then the whole world saw the footage of you along with Rizatdinova hugging and crying.

— My lips on these shots one can read: “We made it”. Before the Olympics not only didn’t believe in me, but in Anya too. Every workout we worked on wear. In the morning she went into the hall, and in the evening there was just a crawl. We were faced with one task: to become a champion. I invested in physical and psychological preparation Ani all his strength. A great achievement that the Olympics Anya went without a single injury, each muscle is worked for result. And at the Olympics touched me moment with my mom. On the day of qualification was a very long pause between the performances. And suddenly in the break Irina Ivanovna has handed down to us through the doctor’s chocolate, and tea. This we did not expect.

— That as a compliment?

— Gymnasts strict diet, and Irina Ivanovna personally sees to that. No chocolates, she did not allow it. I can say that this was the first. Simple, at first glance, the act has become for us a strong psychological support. Believe me, this gift from Irina Ivanovna worth it.

“At 11 years old I was hit by a car. The doctors said that I can’t walk”

— You’ve also been dreaming about an Olympic medal?

The life has disposed in another way. At age 11 I was hit by a car. The doctors said that can’t walk. Legs do not bend for almost a year. With professional sports had to say goodbye, and dream of an Olympic medal. Remember how grandma Albina Nikolaevna put me and said, “I know you won’t stop. But I’d rather you be healthy and continue the work of our dynasty than a cripple at the age of 21 with an Olympic medal.” All happened as she said. I found the strength. Now I have the opportunity to make dreams come true for other children.

Due to constant training Irisha spends so much time with their children as we would like. The eldest daughter Jackie

— What you need to become a coach?

— Very important point — qualification. You need to have a diploma. Now almost every yard open school in rhythmic gymnastics. For owners of such establishments is a business. But here is the beginning of an injury. It is believed if the child started going to the gym, he suffers severe pain when stretching, and then injured, getting into a professional sport. It is not, if you deal with a qualified and experienced trainer, who owns the right technique. Children after training should come not crippled and healthy. Because by itself, the gymnastics cures back problems, joints, knees, feet, bones are in place. Even brains.

Coaching is an art. You have to be a dad, and my mom, a psychologist, a doctor and friend. Must be willing to work not so much for the money as a result.

— How does a normal day of girls from the national team?

— Training takes up to ten hours a day. I wish the girls every morning jumped out of bed and ran to practice. Of course, coming back, they often think: “Again, this warm-up, choreography, weighing”. Our job as coaches is to change this mindset, to make gymnasts understand: success is achieved only with difficulty. Each of them has a chance to do what no one else did.

— All athletes of the national team train in one hall. There is an internal competition for the attention of the coaches?

— Of course. Beside Iryna, they all turn into little kids. And love and fear her at the same time. I sometimes say, “Girls, have you ever thought on how to approach the Irina Ivanovna and just ask how she’s doing? To hug, to support.” Coaches are people too, they have their own problems. But few people think about where they get their energy.

However, the atmosphere friendly, the girls support each other. The competition between them is healthy, and I like it. It is bad when someone is working to crimson complexion and the other one suffers from laziness. If, for example, in a group exercise some of the players laid out, and the one hentainiches lose everything.

— Is it true that literally every action the participants of the national team is controlled by? What to eat and how much water you drink, with whom to walk and socialize, when I go to sleep…

— Only in those cases, if the gymnast does not comply with the regime. Then connected the coaching staff. Excess weight, lack of sleep, psychological instability can influence the results. You can’t, for example, to get better, and then abruptly lose weight. It affects the nervous system and threatens disruptions. If you are an athlete and have signed up to go Pro, then your body must be prepared morally, mentally and physically. As for his personal life, Irina Ivanovna refers to this with understanding. Although it had been different.

— In the last week to the national team has sounded a lot of criticism due to the trip of two athletes at the Grand Prix in Moscow. The Federation explained that before the Olympics uses every chance to prepare. Was it worth it?

— Each output on the carpet — it is an experience that will not replace any training. Christina Edge behind the third place by only 0.05 and you know what this little roundabout could not be. The trip has hardened them even more. Christine really goes the exercise with ribbon. It is incredibly complex, a gymnast it is not yet fully revealed, was error. Now the next starts, and we’ll see how the girls grow. I think that a lot of potential in eve Meleshchuk.

“Usually 21-22 years old gymnast career ends”

— How many years it takes to become a celebrity in the world of rhythmic gymnastics?

— Best age to start working is four years. In your Prime gymnast included in 15-16 years. In the ideal case you can manage to capture two Olympic games. But usually 21-22 years old gymnast career ends. The sooner the athlete will understand that he has particular capabilities, the better. Very important to support parents. If the child is part of the team, then he goes on wages. To date, the team members get even more than some coaches. You should be able to cope with this responsibility, the task of parents is to support children.

— It is strange that gymnasts have to leave so early from the sport. After twenty their performances can be more aware and beautiful.

— I absolutely agree. Only after twenty girls get a special femininity. This is why I love performances in rhythmic gymnastics. For a long time I struggled to demonstration was allowed by the rules of the International gymnastics Federation (FIG). I did it, and proud of it. For me, the performance of a gymnast is a work of art. Only it does not hang on the wall like a picture, not touch. It only leaves the viewer with the feeling of this incredible moment in length, one and a half minutes.

Two of his daughters plan to give to the sport?

— Jackie to the garden every day with me in the hall. I was sleepy out of bed. After each exercise, the Ani Rizatdinova daughter brought her the water, then a towel. So your contribution to our Olympic medal she also did. And when Gabi was born, Jackie brought her to the hospital keychain with clubs and solemnly declared that the younger sister will become a gymnast, but she is going to train her. But they have to want it. It will be their choice.

— With whom they remain when you have to work till night?

— There are two nurses, which alternate. Eldest daughter now need even more attention than the younger. Of course, mom they often lack. But when I’m with them, I give all my love.

— You many years have lived with their father, Oleg Blokhin in Greece, studied in the United States. But in the end he returned to Ukraine. Any thoughts on how to again go abroad.

— No such plans. We live in Ukraine and work every day for their country. But in the world our team in rhythmic gymnastics for some reason, most know and love, than in Ukraine. I recently was in Japan and there are crowds of fans waited for our girls under the hotel, they were out in stores. And here about our national team no one knows. Anya Rizatdinova only recently started to learn. To do this, she needed to go through television project, not associated with sports. And she, among other things, raised the flag of our country more than once.

I was much takes the soul. In the world our work react: “Wow!” Always waiting for the next trends that Ukraine will once again show. What she will be staging, the costumes and music? I would like the same attitude in our country. Because rhythmic gymnastics is our national heritage. I invite all to the jubilee Cup Deriugina (19-22 March) and the championship (may 21-24). Find out who’s going to the Olympics and support our athletes. Maybe you’ll find your favorite.

