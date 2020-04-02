Coach Ukrainian boxer defeated the Russians contracted the coronavirus (photo)

The Russian Boxing coach Anton Kadushin diagnosed with coronavirus. Specialist was part of the Russian team at the Olympic license tournament in London, but after the prohibition in the UK of all sports competitions in mid-March returned home.

“I want to appeal for calm and not to panic. The first symptoms appeared March 25 in the morning, the temperature rose to 37.5 and accompanied by severe body aches and joint pain, especially in the legs. Called an ambulance, said flew in from London on March 18. The ambulance came, took the test. Temperature at night rose to 38, of the symptoms was only a stuffy nose, coughing was not the shortness of breath and breathing difficulties too. On the background temperature 38 very bad headache. On March 28, they called me and said my swab gave a positive result. The paramedics arrived, filled out the papers on quarantine and took a photo, took swabs of the couple and daughter. To date, my condition estimate is stable, the temperature jumps from 38.4 per night and to 36.7 per day. Washed miramistina and nose akvamaris, with temperatures struggling Ebulinum are filled with saline via nebulizer. Everything depends on your immune system, think positive and don’t panic, less than watching TV and all media about this virus, they also greatly exaggerating the situation. Take care of yourself, all will be well, “wrote Kadushin on his page in Instagram.

All anything, but the Russian, who was a mentor of the deceased after the battle last year Maxim Dadasheva, and now is coached by Sergey Vorobyov, in early February, lost to the Ukrainian Karen Cohagan and that of our compatriot hepatitis a, met in London with Ukrainian heavyweight Alexander Usik and took pictures with him. Accordingly, all the rules, and now the Crimea have to leave in isolation, since it may be a potential carrier of coronavirus.

It is remarkable that Kadushin, 17 Mar exposing photos with the Mustache, wrote that no coronavirus there. But karma, as they say, overtaken by arrogant Russians…

