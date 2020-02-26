“Cocktail of sexuality and lust”: in Russia harshly laughed at the Duo Leshchenko and Maruv

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

«Коктейль сексуальности и похоти»: в России жестко посмеялись над дуэтом Лещенко и Maruv

If Ukrainian singer Maruv agree to speak with the Russian artist Lev Leshchenko as he suggested, it will be an explosive Duo.

This opinion was expressed on his show Ivan Urgant.

“It is talking about? This suggests that Lev valeryanovich spring has begun earlier, than the entire planet. If there’s a duet it will be explosive cocktail of sexuality, beauty, freedom, lust, and… Maruv”, — the leader told the “Evening Urgant”.

He also showed a “photo of the intended rehearsal of the duet.”

«Коктейль сексуальности и похоти»: в России жестко посмеялись над дуэтом Лещенко и Maruv

Recall that Leshchenko suggested Maruv to move to Russia after the scandal from February 23. But his colleague Yuri Loza believes that this singer has no chance of success in Russia.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article