“Cocktail of sexuality and lust”: in Russia harshly laughed at the Duo Leshchenko and Maruv

If Ukrainian singer Maruv agree to speak with the Russian artist Lev Leshchenko as he suggested, it will be an explosive Duo.

This opinion was expressed on his show Ivan Urgant.

“It is talking about? This suggests that Lev valeryanovich spring has begun earlier, than the entire planet. If there’s a duet it will be explosive cocktail of sexuality, beauty, freedom, lust, and… Maruv”, — the leader told the “Evening Urgant”.

He also showed a “photo of the intended rehearsal of the duet.”

Recall that Leshchenko suggested Maruv to move to Russia after the scandal from February 23. But his colleague Yuri Loza believes that this singer has no chance of success in Russia.

