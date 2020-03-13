Coldplay has released a new clip, which was filmed in Kiev

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Coldplay выпустили новый клип, который снимали в Киеве

The frame of the clip. Photo: YouTube

British rockers Coldplay have released a video for the song “Trouble In Town” from the double album “Everyday Life”, released last fall. Video for it was filmed in Kiev, on December 2019 worked Ukrainian company Radioaktive Film, writes The Village Ukraine.

Clip shot at “the Forge in Rybal’s’ke”, and throughout the city. So, in one shot you can see the LCD Chicago Central House near the metro station “Olympic” House clothes on Lvivska square, street Starovokzalna and other Metropolitan locations, for example, Mafy with Panini and pharmacies.

New video group – a kind of satirical parody of “Animal farm” of George Orwell’s political dystopia. The Director spoke Irish of Aiofe McArdle, a mask specifically for the video produced in London (UK).

LeMonade offers to check out the new clip of Coldplay.

LeMonade previously wrote that Iggy Pop has released a magnetic clip.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article