Coldplay has released a new clip, which was filmed in Kiev

British rockers Coldplay have released a video for the song “Trouble In Town” from the double album “Everyday Life”, released last fall. Video for it was filmed in Kiev, on December 2019 worked Ukrainian company Radioaktive Film, writes The Village Ukraine.

Clip shot at “the Forge in Rybal’s’ke”, and throughout the city. So, in one shot you can see the LCD Chicago Central House near the metro station “Olympic” House clothes on Lvivska square, street Starovokzalna and other Metropolitan locations, for example, Mafy with Panini and pharmacies.

New video group – a kind of satirical parody of “Animal farm” of George Orwell’s political dystopia. The Director spoke Irish of Aiofe McArdle, a mask specifically for the video produced in London (UK).

