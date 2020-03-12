Coldplay presented the video for the song Trouble In Town, which was filmed in Kiev

British band Coldplay, after the presentation of the video for the track Champion Of The World, released a music video for the single Trouble In Town-+*, which was filmed in Kiev.

On the video worked for a Ukrainian company Radioaktive Film in December 2019, as well as Irish Director Aiofe McArdle, writes The Village.

The clip was shot on Lenin smithy and around the city. In particular, you can also see the LCD Chicago Central House near the metro station “Olympic” House of clothes on the Lviv area.

In addition, you can see the Starovokzalnaya str, shopping Mall “Ukraine” and Premier Hotel Lybid. In the video you can see the capital car with Shawarma, mafy with Panini and pharmacies.

Note that this is not the first work of the Ukrainian company and the group Coldplay. In 2016, together, the clip was filmed on the hit Up&Up.

As previously reported, British singer Zayn presented in Kiev shot the video for the song Flames. About where else the world the stars were shooting in Kiev clips, read the material 112.ua.