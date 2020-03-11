Colo-Colo vs Atletico Paranaense live streaming free for the Copa Libertadores

Colo-Colo vs Atletico Paranaense: prediction (cf. 2.10) for the Copa Libertadores match (March 12, 2020)

“Kolo Kolo” lost dry in the first round, but whether the Chileans will be able to prove themselves in the attack on March 12 in a duel with “Atletico Paranaense” – we prepared our forecast. What choice to make?

Colo-Colo

“Kolo Kolo” started in the group stage of the Libertadores Cup with a very difficult trip to Cochabamba, Bolivia, where in all respects he lost to the local “Jorge Wilsterman”. Defeat 0: 2 significantly complicated the position of the “leaders” – having rivals Peñarol and Atlético Paranaense, the team of Gualberto Jara no longer has the right to make a mistake in the fight for the playoffs .

Atletico PR

“Atletico Paranaense” in the first round of the group stage was much simpler than her current rival – the Dorival Junior team accepted “Peñarol” in their field and was considered a clear favorite. Nevertheless, the Uruguayans showed strong resistance and fell only in the 77th minute – a 1-0 victory put the Brazilians in second place in the quartet.

After that, the “red-blacks” with a similar score beat Rio Branco in the state championship, gaining a foothold in the status of leader.

Statistics

Only in one of the last six home matches did Kolo Kolo fail to score

In each of the last seven away matches, Atletico Paranaense missed

Atletico Paranaense suffered four defeats in the last five away matches

Forecast

“Kolo Kolo” certainly makes a bet on reaching the playoffs, but the defeat in the first round seriously hit the chances of the “leaders”, today they no longer have the right to make mistakes. The Chilean grand will probably play more aggressively on his field and will pay maximum attention to the attack – Atletico Paranaense visiting regularly makes a mistake and staying dry today will be almost impossible for him.

We believe that guests will be productively mistaken. Forecast – individual total “Kolo Kolo” is more than one goal . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.97

Our second bet will be the Asian handicap (0) at Kolo Kolo . Such a bet can be placed in 2.10