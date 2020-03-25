Comedy My thoughts quiet Antonio Lukic goes online rental

March 25-the Comedy by Director Antonio Lukic “My thoughts quiet” with Irma Vitovskaya and Andrew Lidagovskiy can be viewed on the television OLL.TV.

The tape was supposed to appear in the legal access in the late spring, however, in connection with quarantine measures, it was decided to hold an online premiere before. Authors are encouraged to stay home and support the national cinema home legal views.

Now the tape is available for online viewing only in Ukraine, but the producers work hard to ensure that viewers in many countries have been able to watch it on the local platforms.

“Right now people need to step back and remember what laughter and love of family and friends, even if you and your mother, grandmother are in different houses, you can have a simultaneous view remotely. Believe me, you will have something to talk about immediately after the film,” commented the producer Dmitry Sukhanov.

We will remind, the Comedy “My thoughts quiet” came out in wide Ukrainian rental January 16, 2020. Box office made it to almost 10 million, in theaters it was watched by over 108 million viewers.

In the story, having suffered many setbacks in work and personal life, the young sound producer from Kiev Vadim gets a chance to start over. Simple task – to record the voices of the Transcarpathian animals may be his chance to leave “uncomfortable Ukraine” and to go to the “attractive Canada.” Away from problems. However, everything is much harder when the main companion in the new work is the least appropriate person – the mother of Vadim.

