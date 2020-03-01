Comic Mask ship exploded during launch: there was a video of PE

By Maria Batterbury

In Texas (USA) state of emergency has occurred in a test run of a prototype spaceship Starship development company Elon musk SpaceX.

It happened at 22:00 local time on 28 February (6:00 Kiev time on February 29) at the site near the village of Boca Chica. YouTube videos published managing editor NASASpaceFlight.com (to see pascalle news down).

The footage shows that the prototype Starship SN1 tore itself apart during the pressurization of liquid nitrogen.

The explosion, the shrapnel from which rose to a height of 20 meters, occurred in the lower part of the prototype.

In November last year, tests of a prototype ship Starship Mk1 from SpaceX at Boca Chica also failed. Emergency situation arose when filling the tanks of methane and oxygen in a cryogenic liquid.

Wrote Free Press, February 17, SpaceX launched into orbit launch vehicle Falcon 9 with 60 mini-satellites for global Internet project Starlink. After the launch there was an emergency.

Bogdan Vasilchenko

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
Previous Article