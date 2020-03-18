Coming from the desert, Jared Leto surprised pandemic coronavirus

American actor and musician Jared Leto said that he was shocked by the news about the pandemic coronavirus in the world, as the 12 days spent in the desert without a phone connection. About this he wrote on his page in Instagram.

He informed his subscribers that the 12 days spent in silent meditation, without any communication with the outside world, so he didn’t know what was going on beyond the desert.

“Yesterday (March 16), I was in a completely different world. The one that changed forever. Now I get messages from friends and loved ones know what’s going on,” wrote Summer.

The actor hoped that his subscribers all right. He also wished everyone to stay positive and take care of yourself.