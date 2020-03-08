Compared with the Anaconda: on 19-year-old Bilodid made a documentary (photo)

About 19-year-old Ukrainian female judoka Daria Bilodid, in August last year became the youngest double world champion, made a documentary.

The tape was called “Anaconda” — so called our compatriot for the style of combat during fights. However, Daria, a similar comparison is not quite to their liking. “Many people tell me about it. But I just want to be angry and aggressive, I don’t want to be like someone from animals — I want to be Daria Bilodid, “—said the athlete after he won his second gold medal at the world Championships in Tokyo.

She is a judoka announced the release of the film on his page on Instagram, noting that the premiere of the documentary will take place on 25 March.

Note that in the current year, Daria has already won awards at the prestigious tournament of series Grand Slam held in Paris, France.

