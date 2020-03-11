Completed manufacture of the spy Thriller, Legacy of lies, which takes place in Kiev

Finished production of the full-length feature film of Director Adrian bol “Legacy of lies” (Legacy of Lies Movie). It is reported by the state in Facebook.

Film project joint production of Ukraine and the UK became one of the winners of the tenth competition for the selection of the state.

“Legacy of lies” is a spy Thriller, which the unfolding events in Kiev. Martin Baxter, a former MI6 operative, is forced back into the world of espionage: a young Ukrainian journalist Sasha Stepanenko asked for his help in uncovering the shocking truth about the secret operations of the international intelligence agencies.

The film starred Ukrainian and international stars Scott adkins, William Forsythe, Julia Sable, Anna Butkevich, honor of Nifsi, Sergey Kalantay, Gordon Alexander, John Hales, and others.

The film’s release in Ukraine is scheduled for autumn 2020.

