Concerts will not be: Lana Del Rey was diagnosed with a serious disease

American singer Lana Del Rey announced the cancellation of his concert tour in Europe, which is scheduled for February-March 2020, due to the loss of voice.

According to BBC, the actress announced on February 20.

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey

According to the singer, the doctors forbade her to speak for four weeks.

Lana Del Rey

The Press reported that British pop king Elton John has been forced to stop a concert in New Zealand because of the loss of his voice.

You haven’t read our Telegram? But in vain! Sign

Author

Anna Mikhno