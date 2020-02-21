Concerts will not be: Lana Del Rey was diagnosed with a serious disease

By Maria Batterburyon in News

American singer Lana Del Rey announced the cancellation of his concert tour in Europe, which is scheduled for February-March 2020, due to the loss of voice.

According to BBC, the actress announced on February 20.

Концертов не будет: у Ланы Дель Рей обнаружили серьезную болезнь

Lana Del Rey

Концертов не будет: у Ланы Дель Рей обнаружили серьезную болезнь

Lana Del Rey

According to the singer, the doctors forbade her to speak for four weeks.

Концертов не будет: у Ланы Дель Рей обнаружили серьезную болезнь

Lana Del Rey

The Press reported that British pop king Elton John has been forced to stop a concert in New Zealand because of the loss of his voice.

You haven’t read our Telegram? But in vain! Sign

Author

Anna Mikhno

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article