Congratulations are in order: Greta Thunberg explained what women want March 8

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Поздравления не нужны: Грета Тунберг объяснила, чего хотят женщины 8 Марта

17-year-old ecoactivity Greta Thunberg, which Time magazine named person of the year 2019, refused the congratulations with International women’s day, as reported in his Twitter.

The girl explained that overcoming “climate injustice” in the world, to whom she devoted her life, is impossible without granting women equal rights with men.

“Remember that what we women want in this day — in the same way as in all other days, is equality, not of congratulations and celebrations”, — said the girl.

Поздравления не нужны: Грета Тунберг объяснила, чего хотят женщины 8 Марта

As reported by “FACTS”, recently Greta Thunberg again accused politicians of ignoring extreme situations with climate, saying that they act like children.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article