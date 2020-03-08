Congratulations are in order: Greta Thunberg explained what women want March 8

17-year-old ecoactivity Greta Thunberg, which Time magazine named person of the year 2019, refused the congratulations with International women’s day, as reported in his Twitter.

The girl explained that overcoming “climate injustice” in the world, to whom she devoted her life, is impossible without granting women equal rights with men.

“Remember that what we women want in this day — in the same way as in all other days, is equality, not of congratulations and celebrations”, — said the girl.

As reported by “FACTS”, recently Greta Thunberg again accused politicians of ignoring extreme situations with climate, saying that they act like children.

