Considered dead because of the coronavirus: the mother almost made a hasty decision about the fate of his…

Symptoms of coronavirus is considered to be a cough and high temperature, although in some cases the disease can manifest itself in a wholly unexpected way, deceiving both the patients and those near them.

The publication talks about the resident of the city of Edinburgh in Scotland, which has lost the consciousness of being infected with coronavirus infection, and almost forced their loved ones to make the wrong decision about their fate.

It is reported that the 25-year Calum Wishart, who had no chronic diseases, have isolated themselves in the house of their parents after the evening of March 19 he had a fever. The next day she spiked a fever. The man started coughing, nausea and diarrhea.

Wishart suspected that he had coronavirus, when he felt that his lungs are not expanded, and it became difficult to breathe. On Thursday evening, March 26, he lost consciousness and remained lying motionless on the bed.

His mother panicked and thought that his son died. In a fit of deep sorrow, the woman decided to stop the senseless attempt to fight for his life and call the priest.

Fortunately, something told her to use the slightest opportunity to get my son back: the woman called an ambulance.

The arrived physicians could Wishart back to life and immediately hospitalized him. Test for coronavirus showed a positive result.

A few days in the hospital Wishart became better, although he still could not inhale longer than a second.

“When I sit or stand, I cough. Desperately trying to breathe, start to panic, and it only gets worse”, — he said.

Wishart urged all to take seriously the risk of Contracting coronavirus. He stressed that this was the worst week of his life. In turn, the man’s mother called relatives of sick people not to give up in the most difficult situation and fight for their lives no matter what.

