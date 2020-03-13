Constantine of Sitting 72: where did Boris Smolkin and how it looks now

Actor Boris Smolkin, best known for the role of Constantine from the TV series “My fair nanny”, March 2, celebrated his birthday.

So, he turns 72. In this regard, we decided to find out where the missing actor and how he looks now.

Boris Smolkin was born 2 March 1948 in Leningrad. From childhood he was interested in the stage, in 1972 graduated from the Leningrad Institute of theatre, music and cinematography (Department of musical Comedy), and then graduate school.

Smolkin worked in Theatre of musical Comedy, was a regular member of the Leningrad theatre skits “the Fourth wall”, led by Vadim Zhuk, participated in the program “Free Cheese” and “Processed Cheese”, where he performed satirical verses.

But the well-known Smolkin was once played the role of Butler Konstantin in the series “My fair nanny”.

In addition, Boris Smolkin voiced Yoda in “Star wars,” a turtle runner in the cartoon “Princess-Swan”, and other characters in many scenes.

From 2014 to 2015 smalkin was one of the leading Comedy show “This is ridiculous!” on the channel “Russia-1”.

Boris Smolkin also leads an acting course in Saint-Petersburg Baltic Institute. Now he continues to act in films. Smolkin – honored artist of Russia.

As for the personal life of the actor, it is known that he married for a second time. Wife Svetlana Smolkina his Junior by 23 years.

The actor’s son from his first marriage Mr Smolkin (born in 1974) – theatrical producer; he is the second son, Gleb Smolkin (born in 1999), – the candidate in master of sports in figure skating.