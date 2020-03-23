Containment: 10 music by Justin Bieber on listen to keep morale high !

Share on Facebook

From Tuesday 17 march, France has been declared a public health crisis. Thus, to stay in a good mood, we have selected for you a top 10 of the best music of Justin Bieber !

#1 Yummy : This is the 5th song on the last album, Changes, Justin Bieber. This title sounds sensual may apply to the wife of the singer, Hailey Baldwin.

: This is the 5th song on the last album, Changes, Justin Bieber. This title sounds sensual may apply to the wife of the singer, Hailey Baldwin. #2 Mistletoe : This piece is part of the first album of the singer, Under the mistletoe. Very pop, this music should give you the smile. In addition to being very pleasant and motivating to listen to, it will remind you of the memories !

: This piece is part of the first album of the singer, Very pop, this music should give you the smile. In addition to being very pleasant and motivating to listen to, it will remind you of the memories ! #3 Beauty And A Beat : Released in 2012, the album Believe was a resounding success ! This title, in collab with Nicki Minaj will make you want to dance !

: Released in 2012, the album Believe was a resounding success ! This title, in collab with Nicki Minaj will make you want to dance ! #4 One life : More laid back, this song should cheer you up if you feel the need to. It is part of the album Journals by Justin Bieber, which was released in 2014.

: More laid back, this song should cheer you up if you feel the need to. It is part of the album by Justin Bieber, which was released in 2014. #5 I don’t care : In collab with Ed Sheeran, this title will awaken your instincts of dance. The album No.6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran. As well, sounds very pop to this piece would want to less dancers among us a try !

: In collab with Ed Sheeran, this title will awaken your instincts of dance. The album No.6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran. As well, sounds very pop to this piece would want to less dancers among us a try ! #6 Love Yourself : This title is perfect to listen to during a moment of sadness. In fact, if you don’t trust you, “ Love yourself ” and you will be back at the fishing and see the positive ! It comes from the album ” Purpose “, out in 2015.

: This title is perfect to listen to during a moment of sadness. In fact, if you don’t trust you, “ and you will be back at the fishing and see the positive ! It comes from the album ” Purpose “, out in 2015. #7 Habitual : once again the album Changes, this music has a beat to calm. We appreciate this song for its sounds modern and positive.

: once again the album Changes, this music has a beat to calm. We appreciate this song for its sounds modern and positive. #8 Bad Guy : If you’re in the mood to party, this title will surely satisfy you ! Thus, in collab with Billie Eilish, it is a single. This sound is much more rhythmic, and tends a bit towards the electro music.

: If you’re in the mood to party, this title will surely satisfy you ! Thus, in collab with Billie Eilish, it is a single. This sound is much more rhythmic, and tends a bit towards the electro music. #9 Love Me : It date certainly of 2009, but this piece has not taken a ride. It comes from her first album : My world, and remind you of some memories of college.

: It date certainly of 2009, but this piece has not taken a ride. It comes from her first album : My world, and remind you of some memories of college. #10 No Brainer : In collab with DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper and Quavo, this title date of 2018, and is a single.

If you’re a fan of Justin Bieber, you can watch his live concerts. In fact, it is part of the artists who have decided to offer concerts and video to their fans ! Otherwise, you can listen to his music.