Containment: 10 music of Angela to listen to in order to keep the moral !

Confinement: 10 musiques d’Angèle à écouter pour garder le moral !

Confinement: 10 musiques d’Angèle à écouter pour garder le moral !

To offset the confinement, care, and dance, MCE TV has chosen for you the 10 best music of the singer Angèle !

It’s been over a week that France is experiencing a period of confinement ! In order to keep the morale and keep you busy, MCE TV has made a top 10 of the music of Angela ! Good listening !

  • #1 Balance your what : Classic but effective ! This song sounds very pop and modern defines very well the style of belgian singer ! In addition to leading and motivating, this title has a range of feminist very important !
  • #2 Murphy’s law : The first single of Angela will kick on to make you dance and forget about the coronavirus ! Always in a vein very pop, and the title is released in 2017.
  • #4 The money : the First track of his album Brol, “The money ” is a critique of the current society. Angela fits perfectly in this youth which runs to the likes and the money !
  • #5 Yes or no : Hyper danceable and pleasant to listen to, this song of Angela discusses the consumer society. Thus, we advise you to (re)see this clip top in color !

  • #6 Your queen : This title is perfect for those that love hurts. It is with this title that Angela has made his coming out ! We learned later that his queen is none other than Mary the Butterfly.
  • #7 I want your eyes : This time, She tackles the social networks and the use he made of it. A good way to refocus on the important things in music !
  • #8 forget Everything : In collab with his brother Roméo Elvis, this title tells a story about love. With this production sparkling, the brother and sister have won over their audience !
  • #9 Jealousy : More serious than his other music, this title speaks of the jealousy in a love relationship. During 3’46 minutes, you will forget about containment.
  • #10 Blur : This is a very beautiful piece of Angela. Thus, it is a book on the “blur” that created his fame, and sudden. In just one year, the young woman is passed out of unknown total star !

