Containment: 10 music of Billie Eilish to listen to in order to keep the moral !

By Maria Batterburyon in Art

It is necessary to be engaged penfant the containment ! MCE TV has, therefore, decided to select for you the 10 meilleires music of Billie Eilish !

For more than 10 days, France has entered into a public health crisis. In order to keep you busy and cheer you up, we have selected for you 10 best music of Billie Eilish !

  • #1 Everything I Wanted : This song tells the story of a young girl who wants to commit suicide because no one will note. Even if it is sad, this title has an intensity febrile that will carry you.
  • #2 is Lovely : In feat with Khalid, their voices intermingle and match to perfection. Very nostalgic, this music is a mix perfect between sweetness and intensity.
  • #4 When the Parties s Over : The influences of gospel, this song of Billie Eilish comes from the album of the same name released in 2018.
  • #5 8 : This song sounds very soft and offers a completely different side of Billie Eilish. It’s discovered in a corner a lot more laid back. This title is released in 2019.

  • #6 I Love You : In this title, which date of 2019, the young singer sings in a way very sleek. The notes are very sweet, this song will make you forget the containment.
  • #7 I dontwannabeyouanymore : a Lot more pop than the other songs, this is the title of Billie Eilish is very fresh. It has the air of early spring.
  • #8 Bellyache : This song very danceable reveals another facet of the young woman. So, it is a song both pop and modern. It will motivate you during this period !
  • #9 Wish you were gay : Released in 2019, this title has first been controversial. But once the explanation given, it has been praised by the critics. Thus, he speaks of a boy who has rejected her, she would have preferred that the reason for this rejection is the homosexuality of the latter
  • #10 No Time To Die : original soundtrack of the last James Bond, Billie Eilish has beaten Adele in 2012. In fact, the title has sold 90 000 copies.

Maria Batterbury

