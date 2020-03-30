Containment: 10 music of Nekfeu listen to keep morale high !

By Maria Batterbury

The confinement lasts for 13 days and the jobs are starting to be missed ! So, we made the top 10 of the music of Nekfeu !

Today, to keep you busy during the containment, MCE TV has selected for you the 10 best music of the famous rapper Nekfeu !

  • #1 My Dope : From his first solo album, Heat, released in 2015, this piece is so a feat with S. Pri Noir. He speaks of the things that are essential on sounds that are scalable. The chorus is very laid opposes the verses ultra-fast.
  • #2 This is 1995 : This song came out in 2010 was for the purpose of promoting the group in 1995. We discover Nekfeu with a technique absolutely incredible. This verse, mythical, sits the reputation of Nekfeu, very young at the time.
  • #3 In the universe : This piece in collab with Vanessa Paradis surprises. This is the title of Nekeu the most listened to on Spotify. With sensuality, their voices blend to perfection.
  • #4 You Will see : This tire is also part of Fire. This is the song that has propelled Nekfeu ! Indeed, at the time of the release of the album, It Will be seen was in the loop on all the radio stations.
  • #5 Knife, Black : In this title of S-Crew, it is discovered Nekfeu in an atmosphere much darker. Thus, it addresses its past.

  • #6 The Source : The title of 1995 is both old school and dancing. As well, the words seem to slide all alone on a vibe of hip hop.
  • #7 Storm : Still from his first album, this piece of Nekfeu was a resounding success. Thus, with modern touches, this title announced the release of opus !
  • #8 Mr. Sand : Not as well known as the other sounds of Nekfeu and Alpha Wann, this song is a real nugget. Released in 2011, rhythm and flow intertwine to sound amazing !
  • #9 Suga : in this title released in 2011, the famous rapper talks about love. More specifically, it deals with its problems in love.
  • #10 Humanoid : From the album Cyborg released in 2016, this title is the first piece of this opus. Slower, this song addresses the troubles of Nekfeu. In this way, it reveals.

